Mullins police investigates shooting of 72-year old man sleeping in his home
MULLINS, S.C. -- Mullins Police chief Micheal Bethea said officers are investigating a shooting of a 72-year old man while he was lying in bed.

The incident occurred around 11 p.m. Thursday.

The victim was shot in his left arm as he was sleeping in his home on East Loman Street in Mullins and treated at nearby hospital, according to an incident report.

Another home shot by several bullets but no injuries, he said.

The investigation is ongoing, Bethea said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mullins Police Department at 843-464-0707.

