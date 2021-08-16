Mullins police makes arrest connected to nightclub shooting

Staff Reports
MULLINS, S.C. – The Mullins Police Department arrested a man connected to the shooting death of a Dillon man outside of nightclub Saturday night.
Henry Vincent White III, 33, of Mullins was arrested Monday on charges of murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and criminal conspiracy.
Marion County coroner Jerry Richardson said 22-year old Jonathan Fletcher died at McLeod Hospital at 6:14 a.m. Sunday. His body will be sent to Charleston for an autopsy.
White is in custody at the Marion County Detention Center.
