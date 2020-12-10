Mullins' WJAY gospel station earns Stella Award

MULLINS, S.C. -- WJAY 98.3 FM and 1280 AM radio station is celebrating a stellar year in recognition. The station earned the 2020 National Stellar Awards Gospel Music Radio Station of the Year award for the small market.
The station owned and operated by the Door of Hope Christian Church and Bishop Michael Blue along with Assistant General Manager Rev. Curtis Campbell had the award presented by the Stellar Awards Gospel Music Academy on display Thursday.
Blue was thankful to listeners and staff along with interim general manager Reggie Gay.
“We’re going to be acknowledging the anniversary of the station virtually and want to make this part of that production,” Blue said. “We thought that would be a really good thing to incorporate in the anniversary celebration.”
Blue called the award an honor.
“It feels very fulfilling and it’s an honor,” he said. “I appreciate every opportunity we have to say there is more to Marion County. This is not just an award for me or for the station or Rev. Campbell, it’s an award for our community.”
Campbell has served more than 40 years with the station established in 1947.
“This is my first Stellar Award,” he said. “We’re just elated and I’m happy to be a part of it after 45 years.”
Campbell said he is glad to be able to see the station recognized.
The newly remodel station features new production rooms, control rooms and lobby. WJAY features hours of music programing along with the broadcast of several local churches and also a few high school football games.
Blue’s oversight and development of the radio station includes providing local programing and announcements. Over the course of the year, the station has launched an app, hosted gospel concerts headlined by the late Rance Allen, presented live high school football games, provide a platform for local recording artist and earn national recognition.
Blue called Campbell an ambassador of the station.
“I wanted to put this in his hand because no one is more appropriate and more valid in terms of what WJAY has meant over these decades than Rev. Curtis Campbell,” Blue said. “We’re glad to have him with us.”
Campbell said it was his pleasure to be part of the effort.
“I’m just elated to be a part of this,” He said. “We’ve come a long way.”
For more information call 843-423-0340 or visit wjayradio.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!