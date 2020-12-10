Mullins' WJAY gospel station earns Stella Award

MULLINS, S.C. -- WJAY 98.3 FM and 1280 AM radio station is celebrating a stellar year in recognition. The station earned the 2020 National Stellar Awards Gospel Music Radio Station of the Year award for the small market.

The station owned and operated by the Door of Hope Christian Church and Bishop Michael Blue along with Assistant General Manager Rev. Curtis Campbell had the award presented by the Stellar Awards Gospel Music Academy on display Thursday.

Blue was thankful to listeners and staff along with interim general manager Reggie Gay.

“We’re going to be acknowledging the anniversary of the station virtually and want to make this part of that production,” Blue said. “We thought that would be a really good thing to incorporate in the anniversary celebration.”

Blue called the award an honor.

“It feels very fulfilling and it’s an honor,” he said. “I appreciate every opportunity we have to say there is more to Marion County. This is not just an award for me or for the station or Rev. Campbell, it’s an award for our community.”

Campbell has served more than 40 years with the station established in 1947.