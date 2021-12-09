Mullins woman arrested in connection to shooting forcing hospital lockdown

MULLINS, S.C. – Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace said a Mullins woman has been arrested in connection with a shooting on US 76 near MUSC Medical Center Marion, forcing the hospital and nearby Pee Dee Academy to go on lockdown.
Two gunshot victims arrived at the hospital emergency entrance around 9:42 a.m. Thursday, Wallace said. One victim was treated and released. The second victim was airlifted to MUSC Charleston with life-threatening injuries.
Deputies arrested Deborah Michelle Anderson, 40, of Mullins on charges of attempted murder and discharging a weapon into a vehicle.
Wallace said additional charges are forthcoming.
Anderson’s arrest comes just hours after eye-witness accounts and quick work by deputies, Wallace said.