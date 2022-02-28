 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Murder suspect captured in North Carolina
Murder suspect captured in North Carolina

LAKE CITY, S.C. – The Lake City Police Department announced Monday that 29-year-old Damien Muldrow has been apprehended by the U.S. Marshal Service in North Carolina.

Muldrow, also known as “D-Man,” is wanted for murder in connection with the Feb. 20 Lassie Street incident. The incident is still under investigation and no further details will be released at this time.

Contact the Lake City Police Department, 843-374-5411, or Crime Stoppers, 1-800-222-TIPS, with any information related to this incident.

-- City of Lake City

