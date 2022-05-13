MUSC Health Florence selects Staggers as Nurse of the Year

FLORENCE, S.C. — Renetha Staggers was one of 15 MUSC Health Florence Medical Centers to be nominated for the hospital’s Nurse of the Year.

The eighth-floor nurse was surprised when Chief Nursing Officer Costa Cockfield called her name as Nurse of the Year during Thursday’s nursing recognition ceremony at the hospital.

“It is so amazing that they have chosen me to be the 2022 Nurse of the Year,” Staggers said in an interview after the ceremony.

Staggers began her medical career as a patient care technician and secretary, Cockfield said. She became a licensed practical nurse and is now a registered nurse.

Staggers has a superior attitude, Cockfield said. She is committed to her profession, the care team, patients and their families and the community.

“She often volunteers to work extra shifts, and when in charge, she takes the most critical patients on the unit,” she said.

Florence Division Chief Executive Officer Jay Hinesley opened the ceremony.

Nurses Week recognizes nurses for their hard work and sacrifices, he said.

“Thank you for your dedication and commitment to inspire, innovate and influence,” he said.

This year’s theme is “Nurses Make A Difference,” Cockfield said.

“After two years on the front lines battling the COVID pandemic, I believe the value of nurses has never been clearer. It is certainly a noble profession, and for the 20th time in a row, nursing has been voted the most trusted profession,” Cockfield said.

National Nurses Week started May 6 and ended Thursday – Florence Nightingale’s birthday.

Cockfield said she has used the week to reflect on “how fortunate I am to work with such an outstanding group of nurses.”

Other MUSC Health Florence Medical Center award winners include:

2022 Nursing Support Champion: Brenda Barr

2022 Nursing Leadership Champion: Debbie Bracey

2022 Rising Stars: Ashlyn “Sierra” Allen, Erin Altman, Jamie Melton Ard, Allison Bass, Reanna DeLung, Joela “Joe” Garcia, Amber Hardaway, Allana Ingram, Kirby Matthews, Talon Owens, Amanda Poston, Koaty Price, Kenslie Prosser and Kameron Starr

Certified Nurse of the Year: Jackie Alexander

Advanced Practice Provider of the Year: Brittany Hempton

Dr. Frank B. Lee Sr. Outstanding Nursing Unit Award: Seventh floor

Physician Friend of Nursing Award: Dr. Evan Welker