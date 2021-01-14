MUSC Health Marion Medical Center administering COVID-19 vaccines to residents ages 70-plus

MARION, S.C. – MUSC Health Marion Medical Center began administering the first phase of COVID-19 vaccines to residents age 70 and older Tuesday. The latest step in battling the pandemic comes at a time when many hospitals are at capacity regarding available beds. Residents ages 75 and older were inoculated on Monday.

MUSC Health Marion Medical Center assistant chief executive officer Spencer Twigg said vaccines for healthcare workers were provided as early as Dec. 16.

“We’re administering on site hear at our vaccine clinic,” Twigg said. “Of course we have phase 1B — that will be open to essential workers.”

First responders, teachers, food industry and grocery workers are also included among the next highest priority.

“We’re taking it day-by-day at this point,” Twigg said. “We’re vaccinating about 130 people per day.”

Marion County had a total of 2,483 cases as of Tuesday. The county has also reported 79 coronavirus-related deaths, according to The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control data.