MUSC Health Marion Medical Center names Nurse of the Year

MULLINS, S.C. -- MUSC Health Marion Medical Center celebrates Nursing Week with a celebratory breakfast and annual nursing awards Wednesday.

Chief Nursing Officer Linda Pernell said the event also pays tribute to Florence Nightingale, known as the founder of modern nursing.

“Today is Florence Nightingale’s birthday and she dedicated her life to service in the Crimean War,” Pernell said. “Every year on this day we honor extraordinary nurses that have the same character as she does.”

More than a dozen nurses were presented awards. Purnell said the nursing team met unique challenges this past year.

“I’m just so proud of them,” Purnell said. “During the COVID-19 pandemic they continued to be dependable, reliable, demonstrate compassion everyday and they just were awesome.”

Debra Clark was named Organizational Nurse of the Year for 2021.

“She is one of our first Daisy Award winners and on commercials for the hospital,” Pernell said of Clark. “She is recognized constantly in her department and throughout the facility. I can’t say enough of about her attributes and characteristics, which all exemplify an extraordinary nurse.”