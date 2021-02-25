MUSC Health Marion provides second doses of COVID-19 vaccine to public

MARION, S.C. – More than 800 people were provided second doses of vaccines to fight COVID-19 thanks to MUSC Health Marion Medical Center. Support staff provided care in the MUSC COVID-19 Vaccination event at C.D. Joyner Auditorium in Marion with more to come.

MUSC Health Marion Medical Center assistant chief executive officer Spencer Twigg said three more events are planned throughout Marion County in March.

“It’s mostly our second rounds from our vaccination event we had three weeks ago,” he said. “We’re also working right now on our outreach vaccination events.”

Volunteers helped with the process as residents arrived and left within 30 minutes.

Twigg said MUSC will continue to help make vaccines available to as many people as possible.

Outreach events are planned for March 9 at the W.R. Saffold Building in Brittons Neck from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The Sellers community will be served on March 10 at the Sellers Library followed by an event organized at the Nichols Fire Station on March 11.

“It’s important to get to the far corners of the county that are not as travelled,” Twigg said. “We want to get vaccinations to those communities as well.”