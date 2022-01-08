Myrtle Beach woman dies in Marion County crash

MARION, S.C. – A woman died in a one vehicle collision in Marion County Friday morning.

The crash occurred around 12:05 a.m. on U.S. 501 near Spencer Court when a 2005 Nissan Pathfinder ran off the road to the right, overcorrected, and overturned, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brian Lee said.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and ejected from the vehicle, he said.

Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson identified the driver as Amelia Harris of Myrtle Beach.

The collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol, he said.