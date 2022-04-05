 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

NASA's moon rocket test stalled

  • 0
NASA Moon Rocket

In this photo released by NASA, the Space Launch System rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard is seen at sunrise atop a mobile launcher at Launch Complex 39B at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Monday, in preparation for the Artemis I wet dress rehearsal test. Launch managers tried twice -- once Sunday and again Monday -- to load nearly 1 million gallons of fuel into the 322-foot (98-meter) rocket. Problems with fans at the launch pad thwarted the first effort, while a stuck valve halted the second attempt. 

 Joel Kowsky, AP file photo

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA's dress rehearsal for its mega moon rocket is off until at least this weekend because of a pair of technical problems that kept stalling a fueling test.

Launch managers tried twice — once Sunday and again Monday — to load nearly 1 million gallons of fuel into the 322-foot (98-meter) rocket known as Space Launch System, or SLS. Balky fans at the launch pad thwarted the first effort, while a stuck valve halted the second attempt.

The countdown test is the last major milestone before the rocket's long-awaited launch debut. The Orion crew capsule atop the rocket will be hurled to the moon in a passenger-less test flight, looping around but not landing before returning to Earth. NASA is targeting June, depending on how the demo goes.

"We didn't get through everything we wanted, but certainly learned a great deal that we'll take into our next attempt," said NASA's Jim Free, who's in charge of exploration systems development.

People are also reading…

Speaking Tuesday at the Space Foundation's annual conference in Colorado Springs, Free said the launch team will wait until SpaceX launches four private passengers to the International Space Station before taking another crack at the fueling test. Liftoff is scheduled for Friday from Kennedy Space Center, barely a mile from the pad holding the SLS rocket.

The dress rehearsal began Friday and should have lasted just two days. A severe thunderstorm resulted in four lightning strikes at the pad Saturday, but officials did not believe that caused any of the technical problems.

After this first moonshot in NASA's Artemis program, NASA will send a crew around the moon in 2024 and then attempt the first lunar landing by astronauts in 2025 or so. Astronauts last walked on the moon in 1972 during NASA's Apollo program.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Reichenbach roars into the state Senate

Reichenbach roars into the state Senate

FLORENCE, S.C. — Republican Mike Reichenbach will take his business acumen and desire to do what’s best for residents of state Senate District 31, the Pee Dee and state to the legislature.

Mustangs flock to Florence for Pee Dee Roundup

Mustangs flock to Florence for Pee Dee Roundup

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Mustangs filled the lower lot Saturday at the Florence Center -- and the arena -- as part of the Pee Dee Roundup National Mustang & All Ford Show presented by the Eastern South Carolina Mustang Club.

$3M in cocaine seized; pair arrested

$3M in cocaine seized; pair arrested

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence County Sheriff's deputies March 31 arrested two Florida residents and seized more than $3 million worth of cocaine, cash, pills and a gun.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine says Russia preparing offensive in southeast

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert