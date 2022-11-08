NeSmith-Jackson elected to Florence City Council

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Voters elected Lashonda NeSmith-Jackson to the Florence City Council on Tuesday.

With 100% of the precincts reporting, NeSmith-Jackson, a member of the Democratic Party, received 54% of the 2,661 votes cast in Florence City Council District 1. Her opponent, Republican Joey McMillan received 46% of the vote.

Election results are unofficial until canvassed by the Florence County Election Commission later this week.

NeSmith-Jackson will replace William Schofield on the Florence City Council. Schofield didn't seek reelection. Schofield ran for Florence County Council District 8. He defeated incumbent Frank J. "Buddy" Brand in the Republican primary. Schofield was unopposed in the general election.

NeSmith-Jackson was born and raised in Florence. She graduated from Wilson High School. She founded NeSmith Insurance Agency and a political consultant company – GOTV (Get Out To Vote) Consulting. She also is a certified Champion Influence Coach and Curriculum Facilitator.

NeSmith-Jackson also founded a nonprofit called Embrace that helps youth succeed by partnering with other nonprofits, schools, police departments to provide needed resources. She also supports and partners with the Harvest Hope Food Bank to make sure senior citizens and children have access to fruits and vegetables.

McMillan was born and raised in Florence. He is owner/operator of Coldwell Banker/McMillan and Associates. He also runs Seaboard McMillan, a commercial real estate company, and The Blanton Co., a property management company in Florence.

McMillan is chairman of the board of the Florence County Commission on Alcohol and Drug Abuse. He has been chairman of the board of the Realtors Association of the Greater Pee Dee. He also has been president of the Florence Kiwanis Club and a deacon at First Presbyterian Church.