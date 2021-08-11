FLORENCE, S.C. – First-year Wilson High football coach Rodney Mooney recalled a particular conversation he had with some of his players after working at a 7-on-7 camp this summer at one of the in-state colleges.

“It’s kind of funny but the kids came to me and said, ‘Coach, our stadium is nicer than theirs,”” Mooney said.

That’s been the general consensus across all three Florence 1 Schools as Wilson, South Florence and West Florence prepare to host their first football games in their sparkling new on-campus stadiums. The Bruins will kick off first on Aug. 20 with Wilson doing the same the following night. West Florence will host its first game on Aug. 27.

All three stadiums have their own unique attributes, but they share a lot in a common – including two technological advances that are among the first of their kind in the state.

The playing fields feature an artificial turf, but unlike others in recent years, these are not made of the rubber infill pellets that have raised various health concerns across the country.

“The top layer is obviously a synthetic grass that’s 2¼ inches tall,” West Florence Athletic Director Greg Johnson said. “There’s an inch and a half of infill in that, and that infill is made up of a combination of coconut husks and pine tree bark that’s been treated.”

The biggest advantage to that is the surface temperate of the field only climbs to about seven degrees hotter than the surrounding air, Johnson said, as opposed to the rubber pellet fields that can get as much as 40 degrees hotter.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“This is actually the first field I’ve ever seen to not have the rubber pellets,” Bruins football coach Drew Marlowe said. “So we’ve got kind of newer technology out there. It’s not as hot, No. 1. That’s the first and most important thing for us down here in the South. It’s a little bit cooler and we’re excited about the playing surface always being ready to play. ...

“It’s an investment that’s really beneficial to us as a football program, and it’s something we don’t have to worry about.”

Gone also will be a lot of the various cuts and scratches from playing on grass fields, Johnson added, along with keeping the footballs from getting scuffed and grass stains off uniforms.

An inch-layer of thick padding followed by two feet of rock underneath the playing surface makes for a reliable, long-lasting field that can be practiced and played on pretty much all the time without requiring much maintenance.

“Turf just makes a world of difference,” Knights coach Jody Jenerette added. “From your attitude to your effort. … Little things. You don’t have wet shoes, your footballs are a lot better taken care of, your equipment goes longer and farther.

“And I don’t have to cut it or line it anymore, so I think that’s fantastic.”

Each stadium is also equipped with state-of-the-art scoreboards and sound systems that are controlled from the press box, as are the game and play clocks. Both can also be controlled by a referee on the field, if needed.

But the other big technological leap is in the form of the new LED lights surrounding the stadium that are the first of their kind used in the state. Spectators will notice that not as many light towers were used in the stadium designs.

"The way they’re done, the lights are zoned so you have ample light hitting all spots," South Florence Athletic Director Cody Slaughter said. "They come on so fast, they go off so fast. We can control them from our phones, so there’s no more having to trip breakers and that kind of thing. And they look really unique. ...

“We’ve had the lights on a couple times. We got back from a scrimmage the other night and popped them on and it just brightens up the whole campus."

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.