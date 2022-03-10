New look for scnow.com helps readers

The Morning News has launched a new look for its website – scnow.com.

The website has been redesigned to make it easier for users to find the latest local news, sports, opinion and features. The redesign also updates story recommendations based on each reader’s interests and needs.

Readers also will notice it’s much easier to navigate around the website. Display modules at the top of the home page feature a mix of the latest news, sports, features, lifestyles and opinion options in a visually attractive and user-friendly manner.

The design does a better job of showing readers the variety of coverage the Morning News and scnow.com provide, including sports, weather, news, business, entertainment and lifestyle stories. It also makes it easier to find photos galleries and videos that accompany those stories.

The Morning News and scnow.com are working with their news-gathering staff to produce more videos to accompany stories, Managing Editor Chris Day said. The staff will continue to produce photo galleries to accompany stories. The team also is considering tackling livestreams of breaking news and events as well as podcasts in the future.