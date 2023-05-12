FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence 1 Schools Superintendent Richard O’Malley has announced several administrative changes for the 2023-24 school year. These individuals are current employees of the district who will transition to new roles.

The administrative changes for next school year:

● Jeffrey Gaines has been named principal of Sneed Middle School.

● Beverly Green has been named principal of Southside Middle School.

● Alyssa Leibman has been named principal of Wallace Gregg Elementary School.

● Talia Dukes has been named assistant principal of Sneed Middle School.

● Maureen Moore has been named assistant principal of South Florence High School.

● Sophia Frierson has been named assistant principal of Greenwood Elementary School.

“I believe that these educators are going to strengthen our academic programs in these new roles,” O’Malley said. “They have already shown their strength as administrators. I know they will continue to pursue excellence and opportunities for all of our students while building strong relationships within their new school communities.”

Gaines has worked in Florence 1 Schools for a total of eight years, serving as a band director, assistant principal at West Florence, F1S director of arts and innovative programs, and principal of Southside Middle School. He holds a bachelor’s degree in music education from Newberry College and two master of education degrees from Southern Wesleyan University, one in classroom leadership and the other in administration and supervision.

“I am honored to join the community of learners at Sneed Middle School,” Gaines said. “I look forward to building relationships with the students, staff, and stakeholders as we build on a tradition of excellence!”

Green has more than 15 years of experience in education, having worked at the elementary, middle and high school levels. Most recently, she has served as the lead assistant principal at South Florence’s Freshman Academy. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in elementary education from Coker University and two master of education degrees from Coastal Carolina University, one in learning and teaching: instructional technology and the other in educational leadership.

“I am honored and excited to serve as the new principal of Southside Middle School,” Green said. “I look forward to working with the faculty and staff and continuing to serve the students and families of this community.”

Leibman has worked in education for 10 years, most recently as the English language arts coordinator for Florence 1 Schools. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in political science and a minor in African Studies from the College of Charleston’s Honors College. She also has a master's degree in educational supervision with high school, middle school and elementary school licensure.

"With a legacy that spans over a half of a century and a strong connection to the Wilson High attendance area, Wallace Gregg Elementary is a key part of the Florence 1 Schools story and a pillar of the larger Florence community,” Leibman said. “It is my honor to serve the students and families of Wallace Gregg and my privilege to work beside outstanding teachers and a dedicated staff."

Dukes has worked as an assistant principal for eight years, serving since 2019 at Southside Middle School. She holds a bachelor of science degree in biology from Francis Marion University, a Master of Arts degree in Education: Curriculum and Instruction from University of Phoenix, and a master of education: education administration from Grand Canyon University.

“I am excited to become a part of the Sneed Middle School staff,” Dukes said. “I am honored to join a community of lifelong learners and achievers. I look forward to upholding the belief of being “Simply the Best.”

Moore has worked in Florence 1 Schools for nearly 30 years, serving as a teacher, coach and administrator. For the last four years, she has been the assistant principal of Greenwood Elementary School. Moore holds a bachelor of science degree in education and a master of science degree in education from SUNY Cortland. She also holds a master’s degree in educational administration from the University of South Carolina.

“I am very grateful for this opportunity and look forward to building new relationships with the students and staff at South Florence this next school year,” Moore said. “My goal is to motivate students and build their confidence to move on and have a successful high school experience. I am excited for this new journey in my career.”

Frierson has been an assistant principal at Sneed Middle School since 2006. She holds a bachelor of science degree in biology from the University of South Carolina, a master of arts degree in learning disabilities from Francis Marion University and a master of arts degree in educational leadership from the University of South Carolina.

“I am looking forward to building new relationships with students, teachers, and parents next year,” Frierson said.