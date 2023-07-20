HARTSVILLE, S.C. - As 351 enthusiastic scholars poured into Butler Academy’s facility to begin the 2023-24 school year this month, they filled a space some 20,000 square feet larger than it was last year.

“Every year since we first opened our doors in 2020, we have celebrated amazing growth,” said Dr. Jerome Reyes, president and school co-founder. “This year, it’s natural that our staff and families are excited about being in a school that is 40% larger than it was when we opened 4 years ago. Making it happen was certainly not easy. Even so, we’ve never let our physical expansion overshadow the most important growth that is happening here.

“For this school year, as we’ll do every year until we welcome high school seniors in 2028, we added another grade to the BA Family. This year, it’s Grade Seven. And with each new year, we intentionally widen our view to see new programs and innovations that can help us better position every scholar for academic success.

“With new laboratory spaces for science and engineering, an enlarged full-service kitchen to provide high-quality meals, fresh ideas to increase engagement with our families, and new opportunities to connect scholars to our community, our focus on whole-child education continues to center us on what matters most. Academic growth must always be our North Star.” Specific examples of programmatic growth in 2023-24 include the addition of Honors English and Honors Math in 7th grade, a larger school-wide literacy team, and additional full-time related arts teachers for art, social studies and, Mandarin.

Continuing the school’s practice of naming each classroom after a college or university that is well known for high academic standards and a proven track record for graduating and supporting marginalized students, 10 new classroom names were added in the Phase II expansion: Columbia University, Darlington County’s only tuition-free K-12 Public Charter School, Davidson University, Florida International University, Georgetown University, Hampton University, Morehouse College, Ohio State University, Tuskegee University, the University of Houston, and the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill.

In 2022, the first year the school was eligible for a rating by the South Carolina Department of Education, Butler Academy received the highest rating possible, which is excellent. A member of the South Carolina Public Charter School District, Butler Academy serves students from 13 communities in eight counties and is the only free public charter school in Darlington County.