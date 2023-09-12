MARION, S.C. – Marion County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Amber Nichole Hooks, 33, of Nichols, following a chase Monday afternoon.

Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace said Hooks is as a result of events.

“It is alleged that Hooks stole a utility truck and led law enforcement on a chase that ended in Florence County,” according to a press release.

Hooks is charged with grand larceny, failure to stop for a blue light and reckless driving. She is currently being held on a surety bond at the Marion County Detention Center.