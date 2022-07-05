Nine killed on SC roads during Fourth weekend

COLUMBIA — Nine people were killed on South Carolina roadways during the Fourth of July holiday period, which began at 6 p.m. Friday and ended at 11:59 p.m. Monday, according to preliminary figures released by the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.
In comparison, 13 people were killed on South Carolina roadways during the 2021 Independence Day holiday period from 6 p.m. July 2, 2021 to 11:59 p.m. July 5, 2021.
The numbers are preliminary and are based on fatal collisions compiled by the South Carolina Department of Public Safety as of 11:59 p.m. Monday.