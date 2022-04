LAKE CITY, S.C. — A fatal shooting March 31 on Lawrence Street was justified, according to a media advisory Friday from the city.

In an email to the media, public information officer Donna Tracy said the Lake City police “detained a suspect” after the shooting.

“The shooter was released without charges upon recommendations from the 12th Circuit Solicitors Office, which determined the individual was acting within his rights under the law to protect himself and property,” according to the email.