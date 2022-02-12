Nominations open for top 10 nurses in Pee Dee

The Morning News and McLeod Health have partnered once again to honor nurses in the Pee Dee region who have faced many challenges in the past year because of COVID-19.
It is the second year the Morning News and McLeod Health have united to recognize area nurses.
The 2021 recipients were Kristina Robinson, Lee Broughton, Katie Cieluch, Alice Hemmingway-Davis, Morgan Dorriety, Shereese Franklin, Amy Norton Gainey, Stanton Gause, Brandy Hysong and Vanity Timmons.
“With national Nurses Week coming in May, we want to give our community the chance to collectively celebrate our friends, family and colleagues in the nursing profession,” said Matthew Tranquill, president of the Morning News.
The newspaper is asking readers to share their stories about nurses who have made an impact on their lives and nominate them to be recognized, Tranquill said.
Ten nurses will be selected to receive a plaque and a gift basket in honor of their services to the community. One of the 10 will be randomly selected to receive a $1,000 check.
Nine of the recipients will be selected by a panel of judges. One will be selected by a vote of the community.
These year’s judges will be Michael Miller, president of the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce; Dr. Fred Carter, president of Francis Marion University; and Chris Day, managing editor of the Morning News.
All nurses in the Pee Dee are eligible, regardless of who employs them or the type of health care setting in which they work. They can work in a hospital, medical clinic, dentist’s office, assisted-living facility, nursing home, school or at a home health service.
Nominations are open and will run through March 14. Nominations can be made at https://go.scnow.com/Nurses2022. The public voting will take place March 17-24.
The winners will be highlighted in a special section to be published in the Morning News and available on scnow.com on May 8. McLeod Health is the presenting sponsor of this year’s “Nurses – The Heart of Health Care” section. MUSC Health – Florence Medical Center is a supporting sponsor.
In addition to the plaque and gift basket, we will have videos about the honorees on scnow.com, starting May 8, Tranquill said.
“We look forward to reading and watching all their touching stories,” Tranquill said. “The panel of judges will have its work cut out for them to determine the honorees from what we know will be a deserving pool of nominees.”