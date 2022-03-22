Officer didn't see gun before shooting

A small town police officer in South Carolina charged in the fatal on-duty shooting of a man after a five-minute car chase repeatedly told investigators and her boss the man had something in his hand, but she did not know what it was, according to dashboard camera footage.

The camera also captured the shooting, showing Hemingway Police Officer Cassandra Dollard, working alone, slipped and fell in a muddy ditch as she approached the man’s car as he tried to get out of the passenger door.

Dollard ordered him to stay in the car, then fired one shot at close range while still sitting as he got out, according to the dashboard camera footage released by state agents late Monday as part of a Freedom of Information Act request.

“I’m trying to get up and I’m telling him don’t come out of the car and he kept coming on out, so, I fired one shot. But I thought I saw, for sure I saw something in his hands,” Dollard said in a phone call to her police chief about 50 minutes after the shooting captured by the microphone connected to her dashboard camera.

She paused for a few seconds before adding “Lord have mercy.”

Dollard, who was fired after the shooting, is charged with voluntary manslaughter and faces two to 30 years in prison if convicted.

Robert Junior Langley was shot in the chest and died a short time after the shooting. Dollard’s dashboard camera shows her alone with him in a ditch on a rural road in Georgetown County for more than seven minutes doing chest compressions and urging him “keep breathing, sir. I’ve got help coming.”

Lawyers for Langley’s family said while Dollard fired the deadly shot, the blame for his death is shared by poor training from Hemingway Police and poor oversight from the state academy that trains all officers.

“Let’s be clear. Officer Dollard pulled the trigger, but the Hemingway Police Department gave her the gun and the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy cleared her to use it. It’s a dramatic failure at every level and it’s difficult to watch.,” said state Sen. Gerald Malloy, a Democrat from Hartsville who is representing the family.

The attorneys said Langley had money in his hand as he tried to get out of the car. No gun was found at the scene, investigators said.