Olanta man shot to death; suspect sought

FLORENCE, S.C. –An Olanta man was shot to death Saturday and Florence County sheriff’s deputies were looking for a suspect on Sunday.

The shooting happened on North Jones Road in Olanta.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the dead man as William Darnell Major Jr. of Olanta. He was 32 years old. Von Lutcken said Major was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said it was asking the public’s health in finding David Andrew Jackson of New Hope Drive in Florence. A media advisory described Jackson as being about 6 feet 2 and weighing about 145 pounds.

The advisory said Jackson might be “associated with a green vehicle with matching green rims bearing SC license plate VDT 334 registered to Samantha Gibbs."

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jackson is asked to call Investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 317.