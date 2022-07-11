O'Malley: Florence 1 Schools in strong position to start school year

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence 1 School District will start the 2022-23 school year on Aug. 1 with nearly all its teaching positions filed, Superintendent Richard O’Malley said recently.

In late June, the district had approximately 10 classrooms in need of a teacher, O’Malley said. The district started the 2021-22 school year with a teacher in every classroom.

The district’s benefit package makes recruiting and retaining educators easier, O’Malley said. At the June 16 Board of Trustees meeting, the board added another benefit for teachers – paid maternity and paternity leave.

“The quality of life issues that we’ve added to our benefits for our staff have been very much well-received,” O’Malley said. “Last year, we started no vacancies for the first time. This year, we are getting close to that. I think we have about 10 classroom vacancies.”

Foreign language and math teachers remain the most difficult positions to fill, he said.

“We are chipping away. We are much better than other districts,” O’Malley said.

The Center for Educator Recruitment, Retention & Advancement survey of South Carolina public school districts reported 1,121 vacant teacher positions in February, an increase of 88 from its September/October South Carolina Supply and Demand Survey.

In February, 74 of 79 South Carolina public school districts reported an additional 977 teacher departures since completion of the September/October 2021 survey. The public school districts also reported 1,121 vacant teacher positions for the 2021-22 school year. Of those vacancies, 178 were identified as new positions that hadn’t been filled. Most vacancies were created by teacher resignations.

Florence 1 Schools hired 400 employees in all positions during the 2021-22 school year, O’Malley said. It’s impossible to move forward in any business, including education, with that kind of employee turnover.

“When you’re churning out 400 employees a year, that’s a problem. For a school district like Florence, which is about the 15th largest in South Carolina … you’re never going to get to where you want when you are churning that much. That’s why retention is probably more important than recruiting for us,” O’Malley said.

A strong benefit package shows Florence 1 School District values its employees, and encourages them to stay in the district, he said.

Teacher recruitment is a necessity as many in the Baby Boomer generation have retired or are close to retirement age, O’Malley said.

The teacher shortage is a national problem. Public schools systems across the United States have widened their searches. Some school systems come from several states away to recruit graduating teachers in South Carolina.

Florence 1 Schools also have expanded its recruiting territory, O’Malley said. Florence 1 Schools recruit education graduates throughout the Mid-Atlantic states and upper East Coast.

Some states offer higher pay scales and benefits which makes them more attractive to those getting their teaching degrees.

“Students, now, don’t just go back to their hometown or back to where they lived. They are going to go where they are going to be recruited. We recruit in Ohio. We recruit in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York,” O’Malley said. “They do the same.”

It’s a national competition, and the higher education system isn’t producing enough teachers, he said.

In the past five years, teaching programs across the U.S. have seen enrollments stagnate or decline.

In South Carolina, between 5,000 and 7,000 teacher retire, transfer to another school district or leave the profession early every year. Just over 2,000 new teachers graduate annually from the state’s teaching programs, according to the Center for Educator Recruitment, Retention & Advancement.

In March, the South Carolina Department of Education expanded two successful home-grown programs – Call Me MISTER and Teaching Fellows – and started a TeachSC because of South Carolina’s surging teacher shortage.

The state education agency provided $1.69 million in federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding over three years to the national nonprofit TEACH. TEACH builds comprehensive, technology-driven solutions to attract and cultivate teachers.

TEACH South Carolina is a statewide coalition of K-12 schools, colleges, government, community organizations and nonprofits whose mission is to recruit the next generation of South Carolina teachers and help them get their certification.

“There is no profession more rewarding or more crucial to the future success of our state and nation than teaching,” State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said in March. “It we are truly committed to ensuring every South Carolina classroom is led by a high-quality teacher, we must act now to address our growing teacher shortage.”

Florence 1 Schools also brings uncertified teachers into the classroom and pays their tuition to attend classes and achieve certification, O’Malley said.

“For the past four years, we’ve added hundreds of thousands of dollars for teacher assistance,” O’Malley said. “If you are a bus driver and want to become an assistant or a bus driver and want to become a teacher, we will pay for that tuition.”

The district has approximately 400 teacher assistants, which is a huge pool of people. The district is working to turn teaching assistants into its next teachers, O’Malley said.

Florence 1 School District doesn’t have a shortage of substitute teachers, O’Malley said. The district has partnered with ESS to manage its substitute program.

“It’s kind of weird. We’ve been in COVID – shut down, not shut down – so we haven’t had a lot of substitutes. You can’t get teachers. You can’t get substitutes. We are very fortunate here that we have a lot of local people that are willing to participate and have substitutes,” he said.

There is also a shortage of certified bus drivers in the nation, state and Florence 1 School district.

Approximately 20 staff members have obtained their commercial driver’s licenses to become bus drivers, O’Malley said. “They’ve really helped us.”

School systems can’t compete with the e-commerce industry for drivers. Drivers for Fed-Ex, United Parcel Service and others earn more money than bus drivers, O’Malley said.

“I don’t think the new norm for bus drivers will ever comeback,” he said. “I don’t think we will ever get back to where we were – that’s throughout the country not just here in Florence or South Carolina.”

The school district is trying to manage bus routes as best we can. The district has more bus drivers available this year than last.

“I think we are going to start off in a better position. We continue to try to attract and provide some of those things, but I think with the evolution of the world of e-commerce we aren’t going to be able to compete in that environment,” O’Malley said. “We are just going to have to change and that’s what we’ve been doing how we are going to transport students to and from school.”