O'Malley named SC Arts Administrator of Year

FLORENCE -- Florence 1 School District Superintendent Richard O’Malley has been named the 2022 South Carolina Arts Administrator of the Year.

Palmetto State Arts Education presented the award to O’Malley on Tuesday during a ceremony in Columbia.

The award is presented annually to an administrator who has “demonstrated a commitment to arts programs, making a difference in the lives of South Carolina's school students, upholding the mission of the South Carolina Art Education Association to advance learning in and through the arts for all students,” according to Palmetto State Arts Education.

Florence 1 School District's Director of Arts and Innovative Programs Erick Figueras nominated O’Malley. Figueras said O’Malley has continually shown that he is a supporter of the arts, for all students.

“Dr. O’Malley has provided unparalleled support for the district’s arts programs each of his four years in this position,” Figueras said. “I have seen several superintendents come and go, each imparting minimal impact on arts programs and facilities. Over the course of my 23-year career in arts education, I have seen few administrators at any level, who have provided such meaningful fiscal and moral support for the arts.”

In the last several years, millions of dollars have been allocated for classroom renovations, new band uniforms, art supplies, visual arts equipment and musical instruments.

At South Florence, Florence 1’s Arts Magnet High School, facilities were established for ceramics, painting, AP art, theater, dance, and orchestra. Before that, a multi-million dollar investment was made to completely renovate the band rooms, chorus rooms and auditoriums in the district’s three high schools.

O’Malley also has encouraged efforts to remove financial barriers that could limit student access.

At several elementary schools, funds were provided to purchase instruments. Now, students who are interested in band and orchestra programs can participate without the concern of rental fees not being affordable for their families.

Mike Lloyd, director of bands at South Florence, said it has been obvious to him that the district’s support for the arts starts at the top.

“When I came into Florence 1, I was told that the district supports the arts in a big way,” Lloyd said. “The district’s recent investment in the music programs shows that they are sincere in their support. From my first interactions with the district leadership I have seen that there is an authentic desire to support the music programs. To come in as a new director and essentially be asked what is needed for success is a dream come true. In my 15 years of directing I have never felt such a genuine level of support at the district level. Florence 1 is serious about providing my students with the tools that they will need to be successful and for that, I feel blessed.”

Significant investments also have been made in visual art supplies and equipment for painting, drawing and sculpting so that students get a broad introduction to all aspects of visual arts.

Clay and glazes were purchased to make use of school kilns, giving students a place to produce beautiful pottery they’ll proudly display in their homes. Basic supplies were stocked to keep the tools students use most when creating within reach.

Art teacher Emily Viering said working in Florence 1 has been a literal dream come true.

“As a product of Florence 1, I always had a dream of returning back to the schools that created in me a love of learning and art,” Viering said. “It truly has been a great privilege to work in a school and district that puts the arts as a priority. I have been able to work with students using different mediums and artist styles that the students have not experienced before. I have received, and will continue to receive, a great amount of professional development which has provided me with new lesson ideas and materials. As a first-year teacher, I have experienced a lot of unknowns this school year, but I do know that I always have the support I need. Not only do I feel supported by my fellow fine arts teachers at Southside Middle and school administration, but also on the district level with Dr. Erick Figueras and Dr. O'Malley.”

O’Malley, the first superintendent to receive this award in almost a decade, said he is very appreciative of the recognition.

“It is a great compliment to receive an award like this because the nomination came from someone who works with me in the district and knows personally the strides that we have taken to get where we are,” O’Malley said. “Most importantly, this award recognizes our commitment to providing resources that support our educators and our students.”