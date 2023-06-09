FLORENCE — One man has been arrested in death on Wilson Road and another man and a juvenile are being sought.

Capt. Mike Brandt of the Florence police said Tedric Tyrone Jackson Jr. was arrested Thursday on Whitehall Circle by police officers assisted by the Florence County Sheriff's Office.

He is charged in the death of Hakeem Devon Barr on April 21 Wilson Road. The charges are murder, three counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and conspiracy. He is being held without bond in the Florence County Detention Center.

Investigators continue to search for Quincy Jamaal Cain and a juvenile, who face the same charges.

Police officers went to the 100 block of Wilson Road on April 21 to investigate a shooting and found Barr. Another person was wounded in the shooting and was taken to a hospital.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Sergeant Sieban of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or esieban@cityofflorence.com.