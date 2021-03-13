ONE YEAR LATER: Looking back on the pandemic's impact on local sports

FLORENCE, S.C. — We’re playing. A lot more than last year, anyway.
One year ago — Friday, March 13 — we played. Then, by the end of that weekend, we didn’t — for the rest of the 2020 spring season.
Monday will be the anniversary of Gov. Henry McMaster's ordering all schools closed while the country figured out how to fight this global pandemic — and remain alive while doing it.
It turned out to be a cancellation of the rest of the 2019-20 school year.
No senior seasons, no state championships. We were at a loss.
Flash forward a year later, and we’re somewhat normal. Close, but not quite.
But closer than we were.
Coaches throughout the Pee Dee shared their memories from the past year, and what they have learned from this, and how they have grown as human beings.
“When everything shut down last year, it was a real shock. I don’t think anybody saw that coming,” said West Florence baseball coach Josh Brown, whose team lost 1-0 on March 13, 2020, to St. James. It was the Knights’ final game of 2020. “I felt bad, and still feel bad to this day for high school seniors who got robbed of their senior years and can never get that back.”
Across the city, on March 13, 2020, South Florence’s baseball team won 3-1 over Conway — the 290th win of Bruin coach Kenny Gray’s career. And then, that was it for the Bruins’ 2020 campaign.
“I actually remember after our game was over with, somebody asked me if we were going to be shut down, and I said, ‘No, we’ll be fine,’” Gray recalled. “Then, before you know it, we were indeed shut down.”
Before long, coaches were learning playbooks of their own — how to effectively teach students through virtual learning. And to also keep in touch with their student-athletes in any way they could.
Zoom? What’s that.
Just like everyone else, they too learned.
Just like Hartsville baseball coach Tony Gainey had to do when he was at 199 wins when the shutdown occurred, Gray had to wait a year before making another run at personal history.
But more than spring sports began to be affected. Spring football practice would also be canceled. And that was an unforeseen challenge for Drew Marlowe, who had been hired to be South Florence’s football coach in December 2019.
“That was really hard,” Marlowe said. “We were just starting to kind of gain a little bit of momentum in the weight room. I was in the early stages of developing a relationship with the kids and developing a certain amount of trust. And then, we went on that long break, and that made us start from the beginning many months later.”
Dixie Youth Baseball would eventually cancel its state tournaments and World Series, and American Legion Baseball canceled its season (although teams could play in independent leagues).
The list could go on, and on.
But what was at the forefront for spring high school coaches at this time last year was the need to support their seniors, who were all of a sudden without senior seasons.
“The colleges could make exceptions,” said King’s Academy athletic director and football coach Keith Rogers, referring to college athletes getting extra years of eligibility. He was assistant athletic director last school year, under Brad Bochette (now head of school at Lee Academy). “But from a high school standpoint, you can’t ask a kid to put life on hold and come back to play a certain sport. That’s what really hurt us as coaches the most. We wanted to do what we could for them.”
The same went for Trinity Collegiate baseball coach Michael Rogers.
“I remember the most how down our team was, and how I felt so sorry for our five seniors last year,” Rogers said. “And I remember how scary it was at the beginning. Everything was unknown. I remember how we found out at practice, just after our first region game, we were practicing a day later. I had to tell the team about the news, and we were upset.
“We didn’t know if it would shut down a week, or 15 days, or whatever,” he added. “The biggest thing was not knowing anything.”
On April 22, they knew. High school sports in South Carolina were canceled.
One way or another, teams found ways to still honor their seniors, from drive-thru parades to virtual ceremonies. Whatever they could do, they did.
And at the college level, as Francis Marion’s baseball team was waiting to travel for a weekend series at Lander that was scheduled for last March 13-15, the Patriots soon found out they were halted, too.
“My reaction felt like a stab to the stomach. I’ve been playing ball since I was 4 years old, and to have it ending that way was horrible,” FMU’s Grayson Cottingham said in an interview last year. Cottingham played at West Florence.
Slowly, but surely, things got better, and the SCHSL and SCISA completed their fall and winter sports seasons.
With three different COVID-19 vaccines being offered, there is hope that enough of a herd immunity can be built that things could return to normal for fall sports.
But for now, spring sports have sprung, and hope is alive that those sports can also be completed for those in the Class of 2021.
While coaches press on, they also press on with a deeper perspective.
“This year, we have talked as a team to just cherish every moment of getting to play baseball,” Brown said. “You never know what the future holds, and you just want to enjoy each day of being together as a team. Our seniors want to make the most of this season.”
Gray added his perspective.
“When something like that happens, and that routine you’re used to is messed up, you have a lot more appreciation to be able to play the game,” said Gray, who now has 293 victories.
As fate would have it, West Florence’s and South Florence’s baseball teams play each other in tonight’s Hunter “Chop” Lee Memorial Tournament at East Clarendon High School.
Gainey won the 200th game of his career Thursday, and earned his 201st Friday night.
Then, as fate would also have it, Francis Marion’s baseball team is hosting none other than Lander this weekend for a series.
As we start to come around, sometimes questioning ourselves if this past year was just a bad dream, you see more hustle.
More enthusiasm.
More passion for the game, and a greater love for each other.
As a team, collectively, we’ve made it this far. Play ball!