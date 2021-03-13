ONE YEAR LATER: Looking back on the pandemic's impact on local sports

Across the city, on March 13, 2020, South Florence’s baseball team won 3-1 over Conway — the 290th win of Bruin coach Kenny Gray’s career. And then, that was it for the Bruins’ 2020 campaign.

“I actually remember after our game was over with, somebody asked me if we were going to be shut down, and I said, ‘No, we’ll be fine,’” Gray recalled. “Then, before you know it, we were indeed shut down.”

Before long, coaches were learning playbooks of their own — how to effectively teach students through virtual learning. And to also keep in touch with their student-athletes in any way they could.

Zoom? What’s that.

Just like everyone else, they too learned.

Just like Hartsville baseball coach Tony Gainey had to do when he was at 199 wins when the shutdown occurred, Gray had to wait a year before making another run at personal history.

But more than spring sports began to be affected. Spring football practice would also be canceled. And that was an unforeseen challenge for Drew Marlowe, who had been hired to be South Florence’s football coach in December 2019.