Opioid settlement will help Circle Park Behavorial Health expand services

FLORENCE, S.C. — Circle Park Behavioral Health Services will be able to expand its services when South Carolina receives its portion — approximately $300 million — from the national opioid settlement, Chief Executive Officer Clyde Nance said.

The settlement money will be paid out over the next 18 years.

“There is a core strategy that the money will help expand, this is one thing that we really, for years and years, have been known around the state for is having our strong prevention programs,” Nance said.

Circle Park Behavioral Health Services is a section within the Florence County Commission on Alcohol and Drug Abuse Services. This section has had a well-known success rate with their prevention programs, and with the funding, there will be a new element in these programs that will help the impact of prevention in schools.

There is a list of core strategies that the opioid settlement fund will help expand by providing Narcan and medication assisted treatments.

There also will be a focus on pregnant and postpartum women, expanding services for neonatal abstinence syndrome, treatment for incarcerated populations and wrap-around services that help people stay successful in their recovery after they leave the services under the Behavioral Health Services and re-enter the community, Nance said.

There is going to be a set amount that is going to come to Florence county that will be handled by the Florence County Council. There will be another set amount that will go to the Florence City Council. The county and city will be responsible for handling those funds.

“Some of the determination of how the money is spent will probably be based on a needs assessment. So we will take a look at the data of the community and determine where the needs are for this money,” Nance said.

These funds will have to directly target opioid abuse and misuse within the community. There is a predetermined list of programs and strategies that the money can be spent on. This money will be received and spent over the course of 18 years.

Circle Park Behavioral Health Services will be working with the County Council and City Council to assist them in any way that they can with the information that the Circle Park has.

“The decision solely rests with the Councils as it is entirely up to them. In my opinion, I do believe that there is a priority area, there is an importance of opening an office in Scranton, because of a lack of transportation that those in need have, this would be helpful to those in that area who are affected by the opioid epidemic,” Nance said

Nance, not speaking for the councils, but in his own opinion, wants to make sure the community is taking care of our first responders because they on the front lines of this issue. First responders should have access to training and counseling, and additional Narcan supplies.

It as important to have a strong community education and awareness program discussing the consequences of opioids and informing the community about the services available at Circle Park Behavioral Health Services.

“In the middle of this opioid epidemic, one report that I received from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention said that two-thirds of prescription medicine is consumed by someone who’s name is not on the prescription bottle,” Nance said.

Illegal use of prescription drugs has declined since laws and enforcement have been strengthened.

In the last year and a half, there has been an increase in people coming to Circle Park Behavioral Health Services for heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl.

“Three or four years ago, no one heard about fentanyl, but now, it is just a horrible, horrible thing, so this new era of drug use really needs our attention and help,” said Nance.

County and city will decide on how to use this money and how much to use in certain areas versus others.