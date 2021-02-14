Orangeburg Massacre victim Henry E. Smith’s death continues to hit home 53 years later

MARION, S.C. – For the first time in 53 years, Ora Susan Hughes was unable to attend to the annual memorial services honoring her brother Henry Ezekial Smith on the S.C. Carolina State University campus. The 53rd Commemoration of the Orangeburg Massacre was held virtually last week due to COVID-19 safety measures. On February 8, 1968, Smith was one of three students shot dead while protesting a bowling alley owner’s claim to be exempt from segregation laws. Hughes has been holding on to memories and mementos ever since.

“They have one every year and it doesn’t matter what day it falls on,” Hughes said. “We all would attend and somebody from my family is always there. My mom was there until she died in 1992.”

The Orangeburg Massacre is practically part of the curriculum at SCSU but not so much part of the history lessons associated with schools today.

“It’s emotional for me and it’s very disturbing and sad,” Hughes said. “It’s such a horrific incident and the students who were out there that night were not protesting in a violent way or expecting someone to shoot them.”

Hughes said she hopes to make others more aware right at home.