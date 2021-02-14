Orangeburg Massacre victim Henry E. Smith’s death continues to hit home 53 years later

MARION, S.C. – For the first time in 53 years, Ora Susan Hughes was unable to attend to the annual memorial services honoring her brother Henry Ezekial Smith on the S.C. Carolina State University campus. The 53rd Commemoration of the Orangeburg Massacre was held virtually last week due to COVID-19 safety measures. On February 8, 1968, Smith was one of three students shot dead while protesting a bowling alley owner’s claim to be exempt from segregation laws. Hughes has been holding on to memories and mementos ever since.
“They have one every year and it doesn’t matter what day it falls on,” Hughes said. “We all would attend and somebody from my family is always there. My mom was there until she died in 1992.”
The Orangeburg Massacre is practically part of the curriculum at SCSU but not so much part of the history lessons associated with schools today.
“It’s emotional for me and it’s very disturbing and sad,” Hughes said. “It’s such a horrific incident and the students who were out there that night were not protesting in a violent way or expecting someone to shoot them.”
Hughes said she hopes to make others more aware right at home.
“The thing that concerns me is that this is his hometown Marion and you would be surprised how many locally don’t know about the incident,” she said. “Lately I have been invited and able to speak about the Orangeburg Massacre.”
Hughes said her brother wasn’t shy about activism, participating in lunch counter sit-ins to protest segregation.
“He finished third in his class and was very intelligent,” Hughes said. “My mom had reservations about him trying to get into the U.S. Air Force. He went on to S.C. State where my oldest brother was already a student there but he left by the time the incident happened. My younger brother ended up going too.”
Hughes was the valedictorian of her Johnakin High School class and was one of 50 black students attending the University of South Carolina.
Despite the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, segregation didn’t officially end in South Carolina as schools didn’t fully integrate until as late as 1969-70.
“He really admired Dr. Martin Luther King,” Hughes said. “His senior class did a lot, producing a yearbook and tried to integrate local pharmacies that didn’t serve blacks. They even did the same at the theater. They closed the whole thing down at the end of segregation and haven’t opened one again since.”
Smith joined the protests against the local All-Star Bowling Triangle bowling alley in Orangeburg. A small group of students from SCSU and Claflin University went to the bowling alley to protest its whites-only policy with the crowd growing larger each night. More than a dozen students were beaten and arrested before the fateful day Gov. Robert McNair ordered National Guard troops and law enforcement that included South Carolina Highway Patrol officers.
Student protesters joined by organizer Cleveland Sellers gathered on the SCSU campus where they were met by law enforcement intent on preventing them from leaving. Up to 28 unarmed students were shot as chaos erupted in front of the campus entrance. Several students were shot in the dark trying to escape. Three were killed. Freshman Sammy Hammond was shot in the back; 17-year-old high school student Delano Middleton was shot seven times while sitting on the dorm steps waiting for his mother to get off work and 19-year-old Henry Smith was shot three times.
Hughes said it’s tough to imagine a town with two historically black universities and their students enduring segregation.
“You have educated professors and nobody could attend anything recreational or entertainment,” she said. “I think the protest movement started in the early 1960s before Henry got there but culminated in the late 1960s.”
Hughes said her family was devastated at news of his death.
“We were shocked they would take weapons on that campus,” she said. “We were shocked but a lot of things were happening leading up to that night including violence against black people that didn’t get any media attention.”
Hughes said the image captured by photographer Cecil Williams included a photo of South Carolina Highway Patrol officers standing over her brother’s body can be seen today.
“He’s down suffering and nobody stooped down to help him or nothing,” she said. Nine officers were acquitted in the first federal trial of police officers for using excessive force at a campus protest.
Press coverage was initially inaccurate resulting in more demonstrations. However, Gov. Mark Sanford issued a formal apology in Feb. 2003.
“I think it’s appropriate to tell the African American community in South Carolina that we don’t just regret what happened in Orangeburg 35 years ago – we apologize for it,” he said.
Hughes did get to attend a special 52nd anniversary with family and friends on the S.C. State University campus. Smith was honored with a bronze statue.
“I think it’s a wonderful thing that they continue to honor their legacy,” Hughes said. “I was going to join him their when I finished high school.”
Hughes said she loves the ceremony and the campus’ Legacy Plaza, where a monument serves as a tribute to the students who died.
“I think it’s beautiful,” she said.