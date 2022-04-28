Organization needs mentors for youths

The Youth Mentors of the Pee Dee desperately needs mentors to fulfill its mission of providing a caring, adult role model in a child’s life.

The organization, formerly Big Brothers/Big Sisters of the Pee Dee, is a United Way Agency.

“What Big Brothers/Big Sisters did and what the Youth Mentors of the Pee Dee does, is we work with children from single parent and broken homes, that are missing or have a void in their life because they’re missing a parent,” Youth Mentors of the Pee Dee Executive Director Joseph Edwards said. “The whole program is based upon being the child’s friend and helping them through difficult times of growing up and hopefully helping them become productive citizens.”

Youth Mentors of the Pee Dee has approximately 275 children in the program and matches one mentor to one child. The dedication of the mentors and staff can be credited with the programs 90% success rate. The child’s age range to get into the program are, boys age 8-17 and girls age 6-13.

Once in the program, the child can continue to work with the mentor until they graduate high school.

There are approximately 45 mentors, causing many children to be placed on the waiting for mentor waitlist. While on the waitlist, the agency staff becomes the mentor, building a relationship with the child until a mentor is available.

The process to become a mentor requires the person to be at least 21-old. Mentors must live in the area and submit an application.

Once the application is submitted, the staff will set up an intake meeting with the prospective mentor to get to know them and conduct a home visit to include meeting with their spouse or significant other (if applicable).

Further checks will include a criminal background, driver’s license, and other checks to ensure the prospective mentor is a positive, good person.

Once the mentor is approved, they receive training, suggested activities and are matched with a child based on similar interests.

Youth Mentors of the Pee Dee asks mentors commit to at least one year of service and see the child for a few hours each week and stay in touch with them.

“We have had matches that lasted all the way through to when the child graduated high school,” Edwards said. “And even then, you know, the friendship remains forever. That’s something that will never go away.”

Established in 1953, the Big Brothers of the Pee Dee, was founded by a local attorney, Eugene Ziegler Jr.

During his work in family court, children were either sent to a reform school or sent back home without additional support.

He noticed a trend that the returning children (especially boys) did not have a father figure in their life. He searched for programs that the boys could participate in that didn’t involve sending them to reform school, but no such program existed.

As a result of this, Big Brothers of the Pee Dee was created and it was the first Big Brother organization in the South. In the 80s, the program added the Big Sisters component, becoming Big Brothers/Big Sisters of the Pee Dee.

In 2018, Big Brothers/Big Sisters of the Pee Dee left the national organization, Big Brothers/Big Sisters of America, due to rising financial costs it could no longer afford. Their name changed to the Youth Mentors of the Pee Dee, however, the overall mission remained the same.

If you would like more information on the Youth Mentors of the Pee Dee, would like to volunteer to be a mentor or to assist the program in other areas, or would like to enroll your child, please visit the program website at https://www.youthmentorsofthepeedee.com/ or call 843-662-7081.