OUTLOOK 2023: Florence 1 Schools hopes to open The Farm in May

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Farm at Florence 1 will be the next big thing for Florence 1 Schools when it opens, as scheduled, in May.

The Farm is one of many things that are on the calendar in 2023.

The Farm at Florence 1

The Farm at Florence 1 is a return to the Pee Dee’s roots. It will be home to agricultural education, sustainability, nutrition education, fruit and vegetable production and community outreach.

It will include a row crop operation, educational center, community raised beds and poultry.

The city of Florence, Clemson University and Florence 1 Schools collaborated to make the Farm at Florence 1 a reality.

In March 2021, the three entities gathered at 14 acres on Jennie O’Bryan Avenue to cut the ribbon and get the project started. The land is adjacent to the city’s Eddie Floyd Tennis Center.

The land formerly was the Clemson research farm before the facility relocated to Pocket Road to become the Pee Dee Research and Education Center. The Farm at Florence 1 also is a partnership with the city of Florence — part of the recreation complex the city is building at the site.

The Farm at Florence 1’s objectives are:

To give all students from prekindergarten to 12th grade the chance to have a hands-on experience in agriculture, science, math and entrepreneurism.

To create a farm to provide fresh fruits and vegetables to culinary services at Florence 1 Schools and the downtown Florence City Center Farmers Market.

To provide nutrition education to the community and food access in a region of Florence identified by the United State Department of Agriculture as a food desert or food insecure area.

In February, the Florence 1 School Board of Trustees awarded a $861,000 construction contract for the educational center at The Farm to Thompson Turner.

Greenhouses are being erected at the site, Florence 1 School Superintendent Richard O’Malley told the Morning News in a December interview.

The culinary portion of the Education Center should be ready later this year, O’Malley said.

“We expect to have an opening and be available for courses and utilization this summer and the 2023-24 school year,” O’Malley said.

The Farm is the school district’s way, O’Malley said, of growing food from farm-to-table. The district’s culinary education students also will use the fruits and vegetables in their classes in the Education Center.

“It will be everything from growing crops in the large greenhouses to preparing those foods in our culinary classes. We hope to have students involved in the growing process of agriculture as well as the culinary arts,” O’Malley said.

Lucky Dog Animal Rescue, which offers veterinary services, is located nearby and the district would like to partner with it, O’Malley said.

“We hope to add some veterinarian services,” O’Malley said.

Florence 1 Schools also would like to partner with a nearby farm for equestrian courses with the district’s Advantage Academy.

“They also do some with our students with special needs – horse therapy. We will be adding that as well to the components of that entire project,” O’Malley said.

North Vista Elementary School

Construction will continue on North Vista Elementary School. O’Malley said the foundation work should begin early this year. It will take about two years to build the 65,000 square-foot, two-story building that will have a capacity of 700 students.

The Florence 1 School Board of Trustees selected Jumper Carter Sease Architects of West Columbia to design the school and Thompson Turner Construction as the construction management firm at its September meeting.

North Vista Elementary School will be built on the site of the old Wilson High School. The current North Vista Elementary School eventually will be converted to a middle school.

Athletic facilities and an aquatic center are planned for the site, but those facilities will be a separate construction project, O’Malley said.

Total cost for the North Vista Elementary School will be slightly more than $30.3 million.

“It will take about two years to construct that school,” O’Malley said. “In the second year, we will add the gym onto the current North Vista so that when Williams (Middle School) moves over they will have a gym the same size as the other middle schools.”

Health Care School of Innovation

Florence 1 Schools are waiting for South Carolina Board of Education approval of an application to create a School of Innovation for health care.

The Florence 1 Schools Board of Trustees approved the submission of the application to the state at its December board meeting.

The school system is partnering with McLeod Health to create a School of Innovation to be housed at the Poynor School, 301 S. Dargan St.

“We did ask for some waivers in that, which would be anything from teacher certification to the work day, calendar and our 8% cap,” O’Malley said.

The 8% cap is the amount of money the district can borrow without seeking approval from the public. The district wants the 8% cap increased for the health care School of Innovation to give the district flexibility in funding it.

South Carolina legislators approved a bill in 2021 to allow school districts to operate multiple schools of innovation.

Public schools of innovation allow school administrators and teachers more flexibility than they have in traditional public schools to tailor personnel, training and curriculum to the unique needs, learning styles and challenges of the students. In exchange for the greater autonomy, the schools must show how they have improved academic achievement.

If and when Florence 1 Schools receives approval from the state board of education, the district will move quickly to get the School of Innovation built and operational.

Part of the Poynor School will need to undergo extensive renovations to house the School of Innovation, O’Malley said.

“The Poynor building is about 113 years old,” O’Malley said. “We want to renovate that to create this pretty innovative way of looking at workforce development for the health-care profession – all the jobs that encompass working in the health-care system.”

The district, O’Malley said, is optimistic that the state Board of Education will review and approve its application by February.

The health care School of Innovation is a partnership between the district and McLeod Health to develop health-care workers for the Pee Dee.

McLeod Health has been working with the district from the beginning to put together a workforce development plan, he said.

“They are the beginning partners. We hope once we are up and running that people see the value in it and the other health-care partners and vendors that are part of the system will be part of it as well. McLeod has been instrumental in designing this,” O’Malley said.

The health-care field has jobs that need just a high school diploma, he said. It also has jobs that require certification, two-year degrees and four-year degrees.

“We feel that once students are in the system – even if they are just there for a two-year degree – they will see the ability of how to move up within the system,” he said, adding the students will realize the advantages of pursuing a four-year degree and take the next step.

Some students will see they can get a job after high school graduation and then work on their degree path, he said.

The School of Innovation for health care is a great way to develop a work force for health care in the Pee Dee region, O’Malley said.

Student instruction

Florence 1 Schools doesn’t plan any major curriculum changes in 2023, O’Malley said. The district wants to go back to the basics to ensure all students are ready to entire the workforce and move onto high education after graduation.

Academic performance is a priority, O’Malley said. The district’s high school graduation rates are above 90%

“It’s back to the basics on climbing the mountain to be one of the top academic performing school districts,” O’Malley said. “We are really focused – not so much on the curriculum – as getting back the basics – getting over COVID and really addressing that learning loss for us – so that we can become a top performing educational institution here in South Carolina.”

The district is working with individual students to help them reach their grade-level standards. Math is one subject that suffered during the pandemic, O’Malley said.

“It was something we struggled with even before COVID,” he said. “Math is something we are taking a real good look at, especially in the elementary grades because it builds. If you don’t get that good foundation by the time you get to middle school and then high school, we will lose that.”

The district also will examine early childhood education in 2023. It still has a vision to develop the first universal preschool in the state.

“That’s something we are taking a look at,” he said.

Florence 1 Schools will see how the district can fund a universal preschool, O’Malley said.

Early childhood education often gets overlooked because results aren’t immediate, he said. Gains made in early childhood education to show up until years down the road.

“We are in a society that wants to see outcomes now,” he said.

Early childhood education is designed for children ages 3 and 4. The students get a head start on the basics – the alphabet, reading, learning numbers.

“We, in South Carolina, have a goal of having every child read by third grade,” O’Malley said. “In other parts of the country, it’s really first grade. I think because they focus on students having access to education at an early age those basic foundation things prepare them for when they come to kindergarten and the ability to read.”

Reading ability is vital to education. The inability to read and comprehend affects other subjects, including math, he said.

“If we can get students reading in the first grade, we are going to be better off long term in all areas,” he said.

The Arts

In the last several years, millions of dollars have been allocated for classroom renovations, new band uniforms, art supplies, visual arts equipment and musical instruments.

The district also has developed its arts magnet schools.

O’Malley received the South Carolina Arts Education Association’s 2022 Outstanding Administrator of the Year award and the Palmetto State Arts Education 2022 South Carolina Arts Administrator of the Year award in November.

In 2023, the school district will focus on bringing the arts to its elementary schools, he said.

“We have made such a big push for our high schools and our middle schools, especially our magnet schools to have the resources and the courses to advance the arts,” he said.

The district will extend the programs to the elementary schools and develop paths to keep the learning flowing from the elementary school level through the high school level.

“If a student takes piano at the middle school, they shouldn’t be starting over at high school. They should just be advancing to a higher level,” he said. “Ultimately, we want to look at is where our kids are going to be and how we can continue to push them toward more opportunities.”