OUTLOOK 2023: Updates to Hannah-Pamplico high and elementary schools planned

PAMPLICO, S.C. — Florence County School District Two plans to improve the Hannah-Pamplico High School, Elementary School and update some of its programs this year.

The district has new LED lights in the buildings to reduce its energy use. It is completing roof repairs on the career center building and replacing siding at the high school.

“We have new home stands and a new press box as well for the students. We did this because the old stands were not servicing the public well, but were becoming dangerous for the students to be standing on. So we thought this was a key project for us to work on, as safety for the students is one of our biggest concerns,” Superintendent Neal Vincent said.

There are no new hires for the district, and no need for any with a retention rate of 92%, Vincent said.

“Another update we are looking towards is updating some HVAC units in the high school, as we have just finished updating those in the elementary school. This is also the first year since 2007 that we will finish the fall semester this early, with classes ending on Dec. 16. So the new semester starting in January will help tremendously with our dual credit programs,” said Vincent.

There will be a new networking class in the spring semester. There will be a new program for outboarding motors, also known as boat motors.

Financial literacy is now going to be given to the freshman class of 2023, because this class will be given as a half-credit, the district will have to offer another half-credit course to make a full credit for students.

“A big change we are anticipating is we will have a new state superintendent, so the transition between the outgoing superintendent and the incoming one. We are looking forward to Mrs. Weaver’s leadership, and there could be new hires under her at the state level. So we may see some changes due to the new leadership,” said Vincent.

Being post-COVID, there have been some children hospitalized during the virus breakout, the district wants to make sure the wrap-around services of mental health are given to the students. It will also offer flu testing on site, while continuing onsite COVID testing.