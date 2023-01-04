OUTLOOK 2023: What are the city of Florence's plans for 2023?

FLORENCE, S.C. – What is the city of Florence doing for you in 2023?

A lot

The city’s major improvement plans include utilities upgrades, downtown revitalization projects and street and intersection repairs.

Stormwater Drainage Projects

The city started some of the 12 stormwater drainage improvement projects in December. The four projects that required cleaning and pipe repairs were tackled first.

Those projects were St. Anthony/College Park, Sandhurst West, Waccamaw Drive/Tarleton Estates and Malden Drive.

“The simplest projects were selected to begin, while more complex projects are still being engineered and designed,” City Manager Randy Osterman said. “That allows us to not wait for the design for all the system but start doing some actual work while these others are being designed and developed.

Here is a quick glance at the other stormwater projects:

Pennsylvania Street: Cleaning and pipe repairs, plus replacement and upsizing of pipes to increase capacity to reduce flooding. Design is ongoing. The city has applied for a grant to support construction costs. Construction is expected to start this spring or summer.

Cleaning and pipe repairs also are needed for the Cannon Street, Woodland Drive/Thomas Road, Rebecca Street, Dargan and Elm Street and Cheves Street projects. The five projects also will need pipe replacement and upsizing to increase the capacity to reduce flooding.

The city is seeking an easement for the Woodland Drive/Thomas Road and Rebecca Street project to install new pipes.

Design work has not started on these five projects.

Grant funding has been received from the South Carolina Office of Resilience for three stormwater projects – West Cedar Street, McQueen Street and North Church Street and Oakland Avenue.

The West Cedar Street drainage basin is approximately 117 acres. It moves stormwater down Irby Street to its discharge location at Timrod Park. The existing pipe and ditch network is undersized. The project includes replacing and upsizing pipes as well as adding inlets to increase capacity.

The McQueen Street watershed is approximately 223 acres. It takes stormwater to Timrod Park using pipes underneath McQueen Street. Recommended improvements include cleaning and installing bigger pipes and inlets to move more water quickly.

The North Church Street and Oakland Avenue project watershed basin is approximately 320 acres. Water is taken to the Pye Branch. The basin moves stormwater from downtown Florence. Increasing pipe capacity and adding inlets will reduce flooding in this watershed basin.

Design and development of the stormwater project will continue in 2023 and beyond, Osterman said.

The city will need to obtain easements from residents to install bigger pipes. Some of the stormwater systems were built prior to the time when easements were needed. Others were designed as private systems that were later incorporated into the city, Osterman said.

“Until those easements are secured, we don’t have the ability (to install the bigger pipes),” he said.

Other projects, like Pennsylvania Avenue, have large water basins. The design and engineering for those projects will take longer to complete, he said.

“The AECOM group has people out engineering and surveying. It’s not like work’s not happening. It’s just digging is not happening,” Osterman said.

The city also is upgrading its stormwater master plan, which dates back to the mid-1970s.

Florence has grown and become more urban in the last 50 years.

City staff knows the 12 problem areas being addressed by the stormwater capital improvement projects.

The stormwater master plan will involve public input to bring other problem areas into focus, Osterman said.

Florence residents can go to the city’s website —- www.cityofflorence.com – click on the capital improvements button under news and announcements and click on the stormwater master plan button to learn more about the city’s stormwater masterplan.

Residents can make one more click to enter the stormwater management portal. In the portal, the city has a survey that allows residents to report their flooding concerns.

The city also will schedule four public meetings in 2023 to let residents report flooding concerns.

“The stormwater master plan is a three-year plan. It will better identify all areas of the city that have issues,” Osterman said.

The stormwater master plan will let the city plan for additional improvements. It also will be used to apply for additional state grants from the South Carolina Office of Resilience.

Water Distribution System

An outside engineering group is conducting a review of the 14 groundwater treatment plants. Water is delivered to each plant from 33 wells. The groundwater treatment plants produce an average of 10.5 million gallons of water per day.

The engineering group’s review will make sure everything is working properly and develop a repair/replacement time schedule, Osterman said.

“We are currently working with several engineering groups to determine the long-term needs of the city. I believe that will lead to some major investment in both our surface-water plant and our wastewater treatment facility,” Osterman said.

The city of Florence always looks forward, Osterman said, to ensure it has capacity for the future.

“These studies and proposals to upgrade both surface water, groundwater system and wastewater facility will help us ensure that we have capacity for future residents, economic development or whatever may come,” he said.

The surface water plant and wastewater treatment plant were designed with expansion in mind, Osterman said.

The surface water treatment plant has a permitted capacity of 10 million gallons per day. It’s producing an average of 4.5 million gallons per day.

The engineering studies will determine what expansions need to be made, he said, adding he expects to see initially concepts and cost estimates in early 2023.

Downtown Redevelopment

Urban Square is the biggest development project planned for downtown Florence.

The concept includes a city-owned and operated parking garage. Styx Land Development plans an apartment complex with swimming pool, town homes, a hotel, offices and retail shops

Urban Square will be developed between West Evans Street and N.B Baroody Street and McQueen Street and Coit Street.

Demolition of old buildings in the area has started, Osterman said. The city has identified a contractor for the parking garage.

“We have received plans for the apartment complex from the developer. Those are currently being reviewed,” Osterman said.

Grading and dirt work should begin in the first quarter of 2023, he said.

Supply chain issues may impact the construction timeline.

“Our goal right now is to get moving, do grading and all the prep work we can and phase in the construction aspects of it,” he said.

The city also wants to bring new life to the historic Carolina Theater on Dargan Street in downtown.

The city plans to turn the historic theater and building next door – the old Florence Pharmacy – into an events venue.

However, inflation and COVID-19 supply-chain problems probably will force the city to scale back its plans, Osterman said.

“We’ve had to take a step back, look at what funding is available and try to determine what level project can be completed,” he said. “The project may be scaled back a little bit, but at the end of the day we hope to have that movie theater as an event venue. I don’t really have a time frame that I can give you right now though.”

Street Projects

Florence County residents passed a Third-Penny Sales Tax in 2020. The city will receive approximately $40 million over seven years to fund intersection and street improvement projects.

The city has 25 street and intersection improvements scheduled in 2023.

“We have begun to resurface roads throughout the city. We have a plan to resurface roads – a list of roads – that’s ongoing,” Osterman said.

Some of the projects involve resurfacing, while others streets will be taken down to the road bed and restored, he said.

“There are a limited number of companies that will do road work,” Osterman said. “There are several different approaches to the roads. It depends on the shape of the roads that they are in now. Some are just a simple overlay of asphalt. There are some that are beyond the repaving concept. They require more full-surface replacement. Those take longer than the simple overlay.”

The city started with the asphalt resurfacing projects and will work its way into the rebuilding projects, Osterman said.