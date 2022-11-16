Palmetto Inn demolished; Corridor discussion starts

FLORENCE, S.C. – It’s done. It’s gone. It’s forgotten.

Demolition of the old Palmetto Inn, 1300 E. Palmetto St., is complete. The structure and parking lot are gone. The concrete entrance off East Palmetto Street onto the property is the only remnant of the inn. Grass is growing on the rest of the property, which backs on to the city of Florence’s Levy Park. The property looks as if it is part of the park.

That wasn’t always the case.

The Palmetto Inn stood vacant for nearly 20 years. Vandals removed the cooper pipe from the walls. The inn once known as a place for guests became a home to graffiti. It deteriorated into an eyesore on the eastern corridor.

City officials had been trying to upgrade the property since at least 2014.

It finally happened earlier this year.

A partnership of the city of Florence, Florence County, McLeod Health and the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation made the acquisition, demolition and redevelopment of the property possible.

McLeod Health and the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation contributed $358,000 each to purchase the property. The city and county united to handle demolition and redevelopment.

The redevelopment project started in April.

Florence Mayor Pro Tem George Jebaily reported Palmetto Inn demolition was completed at Monday’s City Council meeting. Jebaily is chairman of the city’s Business Development Committee. The demolition news was included in his committee report.

“We are excited the old motel on East Palmetto Street is down,” Jebaily said. “Thank you to our city manager and staff for ushering that through and getting that down. That is an exciting development and opens the door for future development on the east Florence corridor.”

Florence initiated “The 76 Gateway Corridor Study,” which resulted in a 74-page document that looked at traffic patterns, zoning and overlay district recommendations and the development of four districts – City Gateway district, Aviation district, Emerging district and University district.

It included an action plan that included adoption of a zoning and overlay zoning district, gateway signage near Francis Marion Road, the Florence Regional Airport entrance and the intersection of Williston Road and Freedom Boulevard and Cheves Street. It also called for intersection improvements at United States Highway 76 and McCall Boulevard, Francis Marion Road, Williston Road/Freedom Boulevard.

The study also included public transit improvements and walking trails.

Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin brought up the study after the Business Development Committee pursued a motion to form ad hoc committee that would seek community input, Florence County Council input and other input on ways to develop Florence’s Eastern Corridor.

“We already have the 76 Corridor Study Committee, which is a committee that has been in place prior to 2018. It has done a study and already has plans laid out from Florence all the way out Francis Marion University,” Ervin said. “We have a study already.”

The Florence County Planning Commission and the city are working together on zoning overlay district changes for the corridor, she said.

“We have things in place for that corridor,” Ervin said.

At first, the motion suggested Jebaily as chairman and at-large City Council representative Chaquez McCall as co-chairman. The ad-hoc East Florence Gateway Study Committee will report to the Business Development Committee. The committee’s purpose is to study the East Florence Corridor and provide ideas and recommendations for its redevelopment. The Business Development Committee will make recommendations about who should be on the committee. All East Florence Gateway Study Committee members will need final appointment from the City Council.

District 2 City Council Representative Pat Gibson-Hye Moore said she didn’t see a need to create the ad hoc committee at Monday’s meeting. It should wait until the city’s two new City Council members receive their oath of office and are on the council.

Moore also said the East Florence Community Organization needs representatives on the committee.

“It is part of Levy Park now. I don’t think anything should be done until we hear from the community and our new City Council members,” Moore said. “I am totally against forming an ad hoc committee until that time.”

McCall removed himself from consideration as co-chairman. The City Council approved the amendment to remove McCall as co-chairman and make East Florence Community Organization President Kermit Moore co-chair.

The amendment passed unanimously.

The creation of the East Florence Gateway Study Committee passed 5-2 with Ervin and Moore voting against the motion.