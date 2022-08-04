 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Palmetto Missionary Baptist Church plans celebration

DARLINGTON, S.C. — The Palmetto Missionary Baptist Church, 1104 Piano Road, Florence, will observe its 33rd junior and 74th senior ushers anniversary at its 10 a.m. Sunday service.

The Rev. Jordon Hunter is pastor. 

