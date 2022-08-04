Palmetto Missionary Baptist Church plans celebration

DARLINGTON, S.C. — The Palmetto Missionary Baptist Church, 1104 Piano Road, Florence, will observe its 33rd junior and 74th senior ushers anniversary at its 10 a.m. Sunday service.
The Rev. Jordon Hunter is pastor.
DARLINGTON, S.C. — The Palmetto Missionary Baptist Church, 1104 Piano Road, Florence, will observe its 33rd junior and 74th senior ushers anniversary at its 10 a.m. Sunday service.
The Rev. Jordon Hunter is pastor.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A 10-inch water main that runs under Dargan Street failed early Saturday afternoon which shut off water to many Downtown Florence restaurants, ripped up about 30 feet of pavement and flooded the 200 block of Dargan Street with about 500,000 gallons of water.
FLORENCE — Florence 1 School District uses multiple pieces – from metal detectors and 1,642 security cams to school resources officers and cam…
LAKE CITY, S.C. — The Florence County Coroner's Office released the names of two Ohio residents who were killed Saturday morning in a head-on …
FLORENCE – The Florence Regional Airport is vital to the growth of Florence and the surrounding area.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence County Sheriff's deputies Sunday arrested a Florence man and charged him with breaking into motor vehicles.
FLORENCE, S.C. — Shakeam Marquise Backus, 27, Joey Qurrieven York, 23, and Jyqwon Antonio Woods, 34, all of Florence, were sentenced this week…
FLORENCE, S.C. -- One person was shot, another was otherwise assaulted and a third person arrested and charged after a brief standoff following a shooting in the 100 block of South Homestead Drive in Florence.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- An attempt to serve a warrant Tuesday ended in a series of wrecks -- the last one being a PIT maneuver on the suspect's vehicle.
LAKE CITY, S.C. — Florence County School District 3 is waiting on metal detectors and school resource officer positions to be filled, chief op…
HARTSVILLE – Monday was the first day of the new school year for about 9,300 students in Darlington County public schools.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.