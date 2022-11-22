Pamplico town clerk charged with embezzlement

FLORENCE, S.C. — The town clerk of Pamplico has been charged with embezzlement, according to the Florence County Sheriff's Office.

Clerk Tina Marie Sullivan, 50, of Marion was being held in the county detention center Tuesday awaiting a bond hearing.

According to the sheriff's office, she is accused of embezzling town money from March into August in amounts totaling $9,406.13. She is accused of using the town's credit card for personal transactions.

An email from the sheriff's office described Sullivan as "former" clerk.