Pandemic pets are a 'furry annuity,' says Petco CEO

Q: Some pet food is hard to find right now. What is going on?

A: There was no crystal ball that said there were going to be millions of new pets in the United States in 2020. So, the food manufacturers didn't have the supply. There is a backlog from vendors. It varies by brand, it varies by type, even by form. There's more tightness in cans, believe it or not, than there are kibble-type products. But if you look at the results that we posted last quarter, we're able to switch people into products that are equal quality, but that are available.

Q: During the pandemic people got used to shopping online. Will they still come to Petco stores?

A: I have to admit, I was worried about that. But that is not what we're seeing. Our brick and mortar is very strong. They're coming in to get advice, but they're also coming for grooming. They're coming to get training. They're coming to see our vets in our hospitals and clinics. This whole idea of a one-stop shop is resonating both digitally, but also in brick and mortar.

Q: How has Petco benefited from the pandemic?