Partnership brings broadband to rural Florence County

LAKE CITY, S.C. – Most Florence county residents will have access to high-speed broadband internet by the end of 2023.

A collaboration between the Florence County Council and Spectrum will result in a nearly $14 million expansion of Spectrum’s fiber-optic network that will bring gigabit broadband and other Spectrum services to more than 6,000 homes and businesses throughout the county.

Florence County and Spectrum announced the expansion agreement Thursday evening at Lake City Park in Lake City.

“Broadband is an important resource for all our citizens to participate fully in the many fundamental activities of life today," Florence County Council Chairman Willard Dorriety Jr. said. “Counties all over the country are beginning to study what they might do to solve this problem for rural citizens.”

The Florence County Council recognized the need for high-speed internet access throughout Florence County about two years ago. The county and Spectrum started talks about eight months ago when the County Council realized Spectrum had received $1.2 billion in the Federal Communications Commission’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund auction. Spectrum has committed approximately $5 billion to bring high-speed internet access to rural areas of the United States.

Florence County decided to move quickly to bring broadband internet service to rural areas because of the lead time necessary to engineer and install the fiber-optics network and connect it to Florence County homes and businesses, Dorriety said.

Spectrum has committed $9.3 million to expand its fiber-optics network to more than 3,200 homes and small businesses in unserved rural areas of Florence County. The Florence County Council committed $4.5 million of its American Rescue Plan funding to the project.

The company will align its existing Rural Digital Opportunity Fund buildout to bring high-speed internet to an additional 2,800 homes and small business in Florence County, which will bring high-speed internet to more than 6,000 homes and small businesses.

The RDOF portion of the Florence County expansion is one of the first projects where Spectrum will use its new in-house underground construction capabilities. Spectrum’s multimillion investment allows it to complete underground trenching and drilling for its fiber-optic network more efficiently and bring broadband to unserved areas more quickly.

Spectrum spent the past seven months design the network and getting permits to install fiber optics on utility poles, Spectrum Senior Director Ben Breazeale said. Now, the company will take more than 600 miles of fiber-optics cables connecting it to utility poles and connecting it to customers over the next two years.

“We are here today due to a critical need. All of citizens need to connect to fiber-optic networks,” Breazeale said. “The Florence County Council had the foresight and leadership to move fast. … I’ve never worked with a better council. You guys know how to get things done. You were diligent, but effective. You all worked so well together. It’s been a pleasure to work with you.”

The internet was considered a luxury before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Today, it’s a necessity, County Council member Jason Springs said. Adults needed a fast internet connection to work from home. Children needed it for school when the pandemic forced schools to move to virtual instruction.

“We realized very quickly we had to find a way we can help precipitate broadband throughout Florence County," he said.

Expanding broadband also will help Florence County grow its economy, he said.

District 61 State Rep. Roger Kirby also played a part in negotiating the agreement between Florence County and Spectrum, Dorriety said.

District 61 serves portions of Florence and Marion counties.

Florence County officials took the initiative to open talks with Spectrum to combine the county’s American Rescue Plan money with Spectrum’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund money to bring broadband internet to all of Florence County, Kirby said.

“When you all come together and coalesce, you can do big things. This, ladies and gentlemen is a big thing,” Kirby said. “It’s important the county recognized the opportunity to put all of these dollars to good use. I was honored to assist in pulling the varied interests together to move this generational opportunity forward for our area.”

Students in rural Florence County school districts are the big winners in this collaboration, Florence County School District 3 Superintendent Laura Hickson said.

The COVID-19 pandemic revealed the importance of broadband networks for schools and students, Hickson said. Broadband service is critical educating today’s students, who carry their lessons, educational materials and more on laptops or Chromebooks instead of lugging around textbooks like their parents did.

“We recognized the need for broadband during the shutdowns during COVID,” Hickson said. “The internet is our history, library, homework and training. … Most learning platforms and educational systems expect that every child will be able to access learning digitally and to do research and homework utilizing the internet through a high-speed connection capability and streaming videos.”

Many students in rural South Carolina don’t have access to high-speed internet at home, Hickson said.

“Today, the announcement that most of our students will have a fiber-connection available in the next 19 months cannot come soon enough. It will help address the inequities among communities. Every year without broadband connection is a year of educational opportunities lost for kids.”

The rollout of broadband to rural Florence County changes education, she said.