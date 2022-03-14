 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Party shooting leaves 1 dead, 4 injured

  • 0

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Police in South Carolina say a woman is dead and four people are injured after an argument at a party escalated into a shooting.

The Columbia Police Department is investigating the shooting after officers were dispatched early Sunday morning to the Greene Crossing Apartments complex in Columbia.

Police say early information suggests the victims were at a party inside the apartment when an argument started and several people began shooting.

The Richland County Coroner's Office identified the slain woman as 20-year-old Jamacia Dowling to news outlets on Monday. Four other people between the ages of 16 and 22 were also shot.

Officers arriving at the apartment complex Sunday saw people running and driving away, but did interview several people and gathered evidence at the scene, police said.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fry calls out Rice at Trump rally

Fry calls out Rice at Trump rally

FLORENCE, S.C. — Even cold, wind and a tornado watch couldn't keep around 20,000 fans of former President Donald Trump from attending a rally held Saturday near the Florence Regional Airport to support Trump endorsed Russell Fry and Katie Arrington.

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Octopuses are using human trash for shelter in the ocean

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert