Party shooting leaves 1 dead, 4 injured

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Police in South Carolina say a woman is dead and four people are injured after an argument at a party escalated into a shooting.

The Columbia Police Department is investigating the shooting after officers were dispatched early Sunday morning to the Greene Crossing Apartments complex in Columbia.

Police say early information suggests the victims were at a party inside the apartment when an argument started and several people began shooting.

The Richland County Coroner's Office identified the slain woman as 20-year-old Jamacia Dowling to news outlets on Monday. Four other people between the ages of 16 and 22 were also shot.

Officers arriving at the apartment complex Sunday saw people running and driving away, but did interview several people and gathered evidence at the scene, police said.