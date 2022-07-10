Passenger killed in Dillon County crash

LITTLE ROCK, S.C. – A passenger in a car was killed Saturday in a collision at S.C. 9 and Harllee’s Bridge Road in Dillon County.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported that the collision occurred when the driver a pickup truck being driven south on Harllee’s Bridge Road ignored a stop sign. The wreck happened shortly after 8:20 p.m.
The victim was one of three passengers in a car driven by a Bennettsville resident, according to Master Trooper Gary Miller. The victim’s identity was not available.