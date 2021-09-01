Pee Dee Academy Agricultural Science class adopts a potbelly pig

MULLINS, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy students welcomed Wilbur the potbelly pig to campus. Wilbur was adopted by the school’s Agricultural Science class and will now be part of the educational program.

Wilbur was rescued from the Marion county animal shelter. School officials said he was found stuck in a ditch in the Wahee community.

He is now being used to teach characteristics, habits, and how to care for a potbelly pig.

The primarily caretakers of are the students in Juliann Healy’s “Mrs. Tootie” Agricultural Science program. The Ag class is also plan to raise chickens and acquire raised beds and a pollinator garden.

Wilbur is currently in a temporary pen on campus while John Humler’s trade classes are designing and building what they call a top-of-the -line pen. They are also planning on building a storage shed and accommodations for more animals and grapevines. The class will also assist in making walkways throughout the new Agricultural area.

Those interested in donating or get involved with the program can call Healy at 843-423-1771.