MULLINS, S.C. – The Pee Dee Academy Golden Eagles football team will defend their SCISA 3A state championship at a newly renovated facility designed to improve their home-field advantage and fan experience. Lon M. Spivey Field will be housed at Hal D. Townsend Stadium following several upgrades.

Last season the school won their first 11-man state title with a record 12 wins on the season. During that time coach Jonathan King organized plans and supporters on the $300,000 project at no cost to the school.

“It’s been a labor of love for sure,” King said of the construction during the offseason. “We raised all the money. We raised over $300,000 in private donations and the school hasn’t had to pay for any of it. Not a dime has come out of tuition or booster club. It’s all been alumni, local businesses and just friends of the school.”

King said the Pee Dee Academy family responded with donations.

“It’s really a beautiful place” King said.

Another highlight is having a former Golden Eagles running back taking on the job in Gilbert Construction President Storm Page.

“Storm is probably one of the best players we ever had at this school,” King said. “He’s now a business man with kids at the school and he’s kind-of spearheaded the movement.”

King also thanked Chris Tyler, Bill Coleman and crew for trenching and laying the underground electrical and control wires for a new scoreboard.

“Chris is a guy that has donated countless hours,” King said. “It’s been a pretty cool process to watch happen and watch how people responded to get it done.”

King said the fundraiser through the football season resulted in a May groundbreaking and completion before kick-off on Aug. 25 against Cardinal Newman.

The stadium includes a new press box, new wind screens, new seating for the home and away section along with wheelchair ramp.

“Everything is brand new on the home and visitors side,” King said. “We might’ve lost a few seats but the seating capacity is pretty much the same around 550 to 600 on the home-side.”

King has witnessed a few ups and downs with the program and now experiencing growth at new heights.

The Golden Eagles played 8-man football from 1989-1996. The program was forced to return to 8-man football for two seasons out of safety concerns and only having 16 players in 2012. King heads into his 10th season as head coach with seven straight winning seasons going 59-19 since 2016.

“It’s players and that’s just the bottom line,” he said. “The kids have bought into this program and this school. It’s always about the players. Whatever we’ve done out here is because these players have worked hard.”

King said the program is built on the back of the players.

“This stadium is back here because of them,” King said. “Without those guys being willing to buy-in and do what we do out here none of this would happen.”

The stadium is named after 25-year former principal the late Hal D. Townsend.

Former longtime coach and athletic director Lon Spivey said it’s hard to describe the progress over the past three decades for the football program.

“The stadium was made possible because of our supporters,” Spivey said. “Jonathan came to me with a plan and he wanted this. No academic money was used towards this stadium and Jonathan got out and got enough alumni to allow us to do this.”

Spivey said it makes him feel good to see former students living throughout the state contribute to the project.

“I never dreamed he would raise all of the money but he raised every penny of it,” Spivey said. “I’m a firm believer that God is in our school and I really think the Lord has opened people’s heart and checkbook to provide this facility for us.”

Spivey said it amazes him to see the family atmosphere at the school.

“It’s heart-warming and overwhelming for us to be where we were and where we are now,” he said. “Hopefully we can still be competitive out here on the football field and people enjoy coming out.”

Spivey said he hopes players today and in the future take pride in their home stadium.