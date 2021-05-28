 Skip to main content
Pee Dee Academy’s 2021 class celebrate graduation
MULLINS, S.C. – Pee Dee Academy celebrated graduation for 28 seniors at the school Thursday night.

Valedictorian Wes Smith said his class made the best out of the worst situation, completing the school year despite a pandemic.

Smith thanked the faculty and staff.

“We can all proudly say because of your hard-work and dedication we were able to complete our education,” Smith said during his commencement address.

Smith told his classmates they were blessed beyond measure during their final year.

Head of School Dr. Tracy Holcombe led her first graduating class.

“I too want to remind you that you are leaving on a unique task today,” she said.

Holcombe told students to make the best out of challenging situations.

“Keep moving and make the best out of life,” she said.

Smith said it felt good to represent his class.

“I’m just glad we could all make it through a year like no other,” he said. “I hope we all do well on our journeys.”

Smith plans to attend Clemson University to study computer engineering. He loved his experience at Pee Dee Academy.

“I love how we have such a small group and it’s such a family environment where everyone knows each other, he said. “I’m excited everyone made it through and they’re we’re making it to college. I hope we all keep in touch.”

Pee Dee Academy Salutatorian Caleb Oakley will be attending Francis Marion University as a signee to the school’s baseball program.

Pee Dee Academy Class of 2021

Maci Kaye Anderson

Danielle Elizabeth Blanchett

Sarah Elizabeth Brashear

Harley Keith Carter

Laney Renee Cox

Payton Tess Devers

Gabriel Calhoun Estes

Cade Landon Flowers

Ryan Lee Forney

Samuel Elijah Gasque

Briston Whitly Gerrald

Sidney Elizabeth Harrelson

Lauren Micah Hasbrouck

Maggie Kristen Jacobs

Vivian Faith Lewis

Donald Chase McQueen

Kathryn Bailee Mooring

Caleb Stephen Oakley

Nicole Elizabeth Person

Holly Breigh Richardson

Macey Breanna Salvo

Kaiden Miller Shaffer

Zane Byron Smallwood

Julian Samuel Smith

Weston Shea Smith

Gandy McTaggart Stromberg

Mason Eugene Turbeville

Jenna Wade Zeman

