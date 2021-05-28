Pee Dee Academy’s 2021 class celebrate graduation

MULLINS, S.C. – Pee Dee Academy celebrated graduation for 28 seniors at the school Thursday night.

Valedictorian Wes Smith said his class made the best out of the worst situation, completing the school year despite a pandemic.

Smith thanked the faculty and staff.

“We can all proudly say because of your hard-work and dedication we were able to complete our education,” Smith said during his commencement address.

Smith told his classmates they were blessed beyond measure during their final year.

Head of School Dr. Tracy Holcombe led her first graduating class.

“I too want to remind you that you are leaving on a unique task today,” she said.

Holcombe told students to make the best out of challenging situations.

“Keep moving and make the best out of life,” she said.

Smith said it felt good to represent his class.

“I’m just glad we could all make it through a year like no other,” he said. “I hope we all do well on our journeys.”