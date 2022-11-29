 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pee Dee Author Expo scheduled Saturday

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Doctors Bruce and Lee Foundation Library will hold its Pee Dee Author Expo from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free to this in-person event, which takes place in the library’s Stukes Meeting Room.

The authors have been selected through an application process and offer works for sale in a variety of genres.

Dr. Louis Venters (moderator), a History of the Bahá’í Faith in South Carolina (religion/history)

Patricia Brandon, a Rule of Life (YA/historical fiction)

Yasmin Angoe Nena Knight books (fiction, thriller)

Caleb Wygal Myrtle Beach Mysteries series (fiction, mystery)

M.B. Spears Carolina Rail Road Town (history, local)

Joe Baroody Jr. Second Chronicles: The Irreverent Reverend Rides Again (inspirational)

Sherman Carmichael Unexplained South Carolina (paranormal)

Dr. Walter Curry the Awakening: the Seawright-Ellison Family Sage, Vol. 1 (history)

Sandra Howard Taraji Sings (children’s books)

L .J. Hippler a Bridge to Home (fiction)

Nigel Fulmore-Smith Truths (poetry)

Sophia Alexander the Silk Trilogy (historical fiction)

Patrick Riccards Dad in a Cheer Bow (biography)

Brent Hensley Womack Mystery series (fiction, mystery)

Jerry Jayden Rivers III Super Rivers (children’s picture book)

Becky Muth Myrtle Beach Memories (fiction, mystery)

Georgia Gates Baker Street Bistro Mystery series (fiction, mystery)

Teresa Smith Hungry Homer: an Alphabet Book (children’s picture books)

The Pee Dee Author Expo and other programs are made possible through the support of Friends of Florence County Library. For more information call 843- 413-7074.

