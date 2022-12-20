 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pee Dee Coalition receives $20K Kohl's grant

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Pee Dee Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Assault will receive a $20,000 grant from Kohl’s through the company’s “ Community With Heart” program.

The $20,000 grant will help fund the Coalition’s parenting classes through Parent Education Parent Support and the 24-hour Parent Helpline. The Pee Dee Parent Helpline phone number is 843-618-2420. Parent Education Parent Support offers weekly support groups for parents.

Kohl’s announced Monday it will donate $5 million to more than 150 nonprofits across the United States that support the company’s philanthropic platform focusing on family health and wellness. Kohl’s associates nationwide can nominate nonprofits that are making a difference in their communities.

Funding is made possible through the Kohl’s Care merchandise program, which sells children’s books and toys and donates 100% of the net profit to charitable organizations.

“Giving back is at the heart of who Kohl’s is as a company, and throughout the year we bring this to life through charitable grants, associated volunteering and more,” Kohl’s Chief Marketing Officer Christie Raymond said.

The holidays are special, she said. Being able to surprise 150 nonprofits nationwide with grants makes them more meaniful.

“We’re so thankful for the work these nonprofits do to enrich the lives of families across the country and are grateful for the passion our associates have for their communities,” Raymond said.

Grants ranged from $5,000 to $65,000. They will be distributed locally through nonprofits such as Alliance for a Healthier Generation, American Cancer Society, National Urban League and local chapters of the Boys & Girls Clubs of American, National Alliance on Mental Health and Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Pee Dee Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Assault Executive Director Ellen Hamilton thanked Kohl’s for the grant.

The Pee Dee Coalition is fortunate to have been nominated and appreciate Kohl’s for the nomination, she said.

The Pee Dee Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Assault is one of 16 rape crisis centers and 13 domestic violence organizations in South Carolina. The coalition now works in eight counties, Florence, Darlington, Marion, Dillard, Chesterfield, Marlboro, Williamsburg and Sumter.

