Pee Dee Coalition thanks city for its support

FLORENCE, S.C. — Pee Dee Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Executive Director Ellen Hamilton thanked the city of Florence for its longtime support of the coalition.

Hamilton spoke to the City Council at its Monday meeting at the City Center, 324 W. Evans St.

The Pee Dee Coalition was organized in 1986, and opened its Sexual Assault and Family Violence Center, 145. N. Irby St., the next year. Today, the Pee Dee Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault provides services to eight counties in the Pee Dee.

Those counties are Florence, Darlington, Chesterfield, Marlboro, Dillion, Marion, Williamsburg and Sumter.

“April 1 in 1987, we started providing 24-hour crisis response to area hospitals and our crisis line in three counties. At that time, there were eight hospitals – four in Florence. We could not have done that without the support of this city, and the Florence Police Department. We had no money. We begged for space wherever we could find it. Fortunately, people were gracious enough to not turn us down. I’m here to say thank you,” Hamilton said.

Council members received a packet of information about the Pee Dee Coalition.

April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Child Abuse Prevention Month. Hamilton’s appearance before the City Council was part of the Coalition’s effort to increase awareness about domestic violence and sexual assault.

Hamilton encouraged women and men to report instances of sexual assault and child abuse.

Men, she said, are often victims of sexual assault.

“It happens to boys. When boys experience trauma, it has a long-term impact – just like it does with women. So please, take the time to talk to your children, talk to your employees, talk amongst yourselves. It’s important,” Hamilton said.

Florence Police Chief Allen Heidler also spoke to the Council about the Coalition and Sexual Assault Awareness and Child Abuse Prevention Month.

“Prior to the Pee Dee Coalition being in place, we had few resources for crime victims, especially those of sexual assault, domestic violence and child abuse,” Heidler said. “They have been a tremendous resource for law enforcement in this entire area. … I want to take this opportunity to thank them for all that they do.”

The Pee Dee Coalition was a catalyst for the creation of victims services in the region and state, Heidler said.

In other business, property owner, Gary Finklea asked the City Council to extend a sewer line to the property line of a parcel of land on Sam Harrell Road in north Florence.

Finklea, an attorney in Florence, said he purchased the land about 15 years ago and started development plans. Shortly after he purchased the property, a moratorium on development was created.

Now, Finklea said, he is ready to develop the 46 acres into a residential subdivision of single-family homes. When the city annexed the property, Finklea said he understood city services would be provided to his property. Today, he doesn’t have anything in writing about city services.

It would cost Finklea approximately $40,000 to bring sewer from the line's current location to his property line.

“The devil is always in the details. In my opinion providing water and sewer means you actually bring it up to my property line and I do all the work once it is at my property line,” Finklea said. “In this particular case, sewer is on the other side of the street. … I’m asking you to do what I thought the city agreed to do when it annexed it, and that’s to provide water and sewer to my property line.”

Finklea was on the agenda only to speak to the City Council. The council couldn’t take any action on his request to extend sewer and water lines to his property line.

The issue could be placed on the agenda as an action item at its May meeting.

District 3 City Council member Bryan Braddock said he was excited about the development of single-family homes in north Florence. It is the type of development the city needs.

In other business, the City Council:

Approved annexation of 1142 Annelle Drive into the city limits on first reading. The City Council continued the property’s zoning as Neighborhood Conservation 10 – single-family homes. City water and sewer services already are available at the property. The vote was 7-0.

Denied a request to rezone property at the corner of Thomas Road and Second Loop to allow construction of multifamily dwellings. The rezoning request was denied 7-0 because the Country Club Forest subdivision has protective covenants in place that prevent construction of anything other than single-family homes. The owner of the vacant lot would have to receive permission from the neighborhood association or get a court order to build multifamily homes.

Amended Chapter 4, Article XIV of the city’s Code of Ordinances titled “Single-family and Multi-family Rental Housing Registration.” City Manager Randall Osterman said the City Council passed this part of the city code on Oct. 12, 2020. The amendments clarify the ordinance and makes it consistent with actions already being taken by the city in its administration of the ordinance. “The ordinance that got passed was good. However, it has led to some confusion. This ordinance that is in front of you know is an attempt through amendments to either clarify some confusion within the ordinance or state on paper what the city has been doing as far as enforcing it. The meat of the ordinance hasn’t changed,” Osterman said. The amendments don’t change the basic premise of the ordinance. The Council voted 7-0 to adopt the amendments on first reading.

Unanimously approved a resolution supporting the Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair Act of 2021 in the state of South Carolina. The bill was introduced into the South Carolina House in 2020. It is in the South Carolina House Committee on the Judiciary.

Appointed several people to various city boards and commissions.