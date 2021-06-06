 Skip to main content
Pee Dee Coalition to host second Annual Clays for a Cause Clay-Shoot Tournament
SOCIETY HILL, S.C. – The Pee Dee Coalition Against Domestic & Sexual Assault will host its second annual Clays for a Cause clay-shoot competition on June 18 at the Moree’s Sportsman’s Preserve at 1217 Moree Road in Society Hill.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the competition begins at 10 a.m. Awards will be announced at noon during a complimentary lunch. Participants must take their own ammunition and firearm to compete.

Contestants will shoot a total of 100 clays on a 14-station course and may compete individually or in teams of four. Scoring will be based on three categories: Best Team Score, Lowest Team Score, and Best Individual Score. The overall winner will take home a new traveling trophy, receive free entry to next year’s competition, and an opportunity to become a two-year champion.

Up to 200 raffle tickets will be sold for $20 each or three for $50 and may be purchased online or in-person. Prizes include, among other items, a five-day two-bedroom vacation stay in St. Augustine, Fla., a 65-quart RTIC cooler, and a hunt at the Moree’s Sportsman’s Preserve.

Registration is $80 per shooter, and non-shooters can enjoy lunch for $25. Carts will be available for $40 and personal carts (golf carts, ATV, UTV) are welcomed. Registration, information and payment/donation options are available on www.peedeecoalition.org/clays21.

Clays for a Cause supports the Pee Dee Coalition’s programs and services in Marlboro and Chesterfield Counties. Details about this year’s event are available on the official Clays for a Cause Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/PDCClays4Cause and event page.

For more information, contact Bebe Chapman at 843-861-1828 or bebegorechapman@gmail.com, or Barbara Chappell at bchappell@peedeecoalition.org.

If you or someone you know is in crisis due to sexual assault or domestic violence, call the 24-hour crisis line at 843-669-4600 or toll free at 1-800-273-1820. If you are in immediate danger, call 911. To learn more about Pee Dee Coalition visit www.peedeecoalition.org. Emergency and transitional shelters are available for women and children.

