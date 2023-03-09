FLORENCE, S.C. — The number of jobs in the Pee Dee region is growing faster than the national average, a new state analyst says, but not as fast as the state as a whole.

Since 2017, the number of jobs in the region has increased by about 3%, which is 0.7 percentage points higher than the national average but two percentage points lower than the state average, said Ashlyn Chastain.

She is the Pee Dee region’s regional labor force analyst, a role created in February by the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce to provide workforce data and analysis to local governments, employers and others who may need it.

Chastain said the labor market currently favors both employees and employers. An increase in the number of jobs is good for employees because they have more options and good for employers because they can produce more or provide more services, she said.

“Also, with that high demand for having more employees, it’s kind of forcing employers to reflect on maybe some incentivizing programs or competitive wages of sorts, and that in turn benefits the employees,” she said.

The biggest challenge facing the region’s labor market, Chastain said, is the county’s participation rate, or the percent of work-eligible people who are working or actively looking for a job.

The Pee Dee has a 51.4% participation rate, lower than South Carolina’s already low 56.3%, Chastain said.

According to Bryan Grady, the department’s assistant executive director for labor market information, South Carolina has the third-lowest participation rate in the country.

A different story is the unemployment rate, which is the percent of people in the labor force who are actively searching for a job. South Carolina had a low unemployment rate of 3.3% in December, Grady said.

The Pee Dee was close to the state average with a 3.8% unemployment rate, Chastain said.

Another challenge for the region is regrowing the leisure industry after the COVID-19 pandemic, which Grady said has been the slowest to recover.

“That has been a huge deal, particularly in the Myrtle Beach area,” he said.

Many hotels and restaurants had to lay off workers during the pandemic, and many of those workers have found higher-paying jobs since then, he said.

Now, as those businesses are rehiring, they are finding it hard to pay what workers have come to expect, Grady said.

In 2022, the average yearly wage in the Pee Dee was $54,100, which is lower than both the statewide average of $62,300 and the national average of $79,800, Chastain said.

Chastain is available to provide workforce data and research assistance to employers, jobseekers, academic professionals, technical colleges, training providers, local workforce development boards, public officials, the press and similar organizations in the Pee Dee region.

In her case, the Pee Dee region is defined by the federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act as covering 13 counties: Chesterfield, Clarendon, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Georgetown, Horry, Kershaw, Lee, Marion, Marlboro, Sumter and Williamsburg.