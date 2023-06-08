COLUMBIA, S.C. – A Pee Dee man won $375,000 his first time playing the South Carolina Education Lottery.

“It was wonderful,” he said.

Beginners luck struck at the Mini Mart at 201 E. National Cemetery Road in Florence, where he picked out a $10 scratch-off. He admits the win took him by surprise. And he hasn’t spent any of the winnings yet.

“I haven’t bought a ticket since,” he said.

The winner overcame odds of 1 in 960,000 to win $375,000 playing the $10 Mighty Jumbo Bucks game. This ticket is no longer available for sale.

The Mini Mart received a commission of $3,750 for selling the claimed ticket.