FLORENCE, S.C. — The Pee Dee Regional Transit Authority is already the third largest of its type in the United States and will soon expand to cover more job hubs.

New routes are planned to start at staggered dates over the coming months for SC 327 Pee Dee Electric Business and Commerce Center, Dillon County, Timmonsville, and Lake City, Executive Director Don Strickland told Florence City Council members at Monday's meeting.

“As we know from economic development, workforce development, getting people and jobs together is a huge issue,” said Mayor Pro Tem George Jebaily. “We have a lot of people who are looking for quality work where they will make a good income, and then we have a lot of jobs that are out there that are in need of people.”

Of the 355,000 trips made this year using the transit system, around 44 percent were riding for work and 81 percent did not have access to a car, according to Strickland’s presentation. The authority has seen a 12 percent growth in riders since the same time last year.

Strickland said the Pee Dee Electric Business and Commerce Center route, set to start on April 10, came about because some of the center’s residents, including Ruiz Foods, Performance Foods and Pepsi, realized they need greater connectivity to recruit more workers.

“They’re struggling to keep employees,” he said.

The transit authority already covers Dillon County, but companies like Harbor Freight requested better connections between Dillon and Florence, Marion and potentially Marlboro counties, Strickland said.

“With that connectivity to Dillon County, we know there is also going to be a lot of connectivity to Florence, so that works both ways,” he said. “Industries in the Florence area that are looking to recruit in the Dillon area for someone who may not have reliable transportation, now they will be able to do that.”

According to the presentation, the connection between Dillon and Florence will likely be a park-and-ride.

The Timmonsville route is a partnership between the transit authority, the Town of Timmonsville and Honda, which has one of its 13 major North American manufacturing facilities just outside the town, Strickland said. It will serve the greater Timmonsville area, the Honda plant and have connections to Florence.

The route is expected to begin in late spring or early summer, according to Strickland’s presentation.

The transit authority will get help from MUSC, HopeHealth, the Williamsburg County Transit System and others for its new Lake City route, Strickland said. The new route will serve the Lake City and Cades area, with a particular focus on connecting to the new MUSC Health Black River Medical Center.

Another project in the works is the commuter vanpool service, which will be run by a third party, Strickland said.

A business looking to recruit employees outside of typical transit connections would provide one of its employees to the transit authority, according to Strickland. That employee would drive a van to pick up other employees in the area and bring them to work, he said.

If the driver or another employee in the vanpool had an emergency, the transit authority would have another van on standby to take them wherever they needed to go, Strickland said.

“If a kid falls and hurts their arm or something, we’d be able to provide service to take them to pick up the family, and then whether it's back to the hospital or home, we will be able to make that trip for them,” he said.

The authority also has plans to add public restrooms and a driver break room at the Florence Transit Center, move from buses arriving every hour to every 30 minutes and increase route hours from 6 p.m. to at least 8 p.m., according to the presentation.

The authority is hiring an independent contractor to a feasibility study on the plans, which will likely be complete in the summer, Strickland said.

This year, the Pee Dee Regional Transit Authority won the Transportation Association of South Carolina’s Transit Provider of the Year award, the third in its history.

The association also named Jebaily as the 2023 Urban Service Board Member of the Year and Strickland as the 2023 Transit Advocate of the Year.