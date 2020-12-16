All Saints' focus is on leadership

The Young Ambassadors Club is a signature leadership group at All Saints’ that was started in 2006 by Fred Carter, president of Francis Marion University, and his wife Folly. She spent several months researching elementary and middle school leadership clubs throughout the Southeast and led the effort to organize the first class of student ambassadors.

“Folly and I were pleased to join with a group of other ASEDS parents to create the Young Ambassadors group," Carter said. "We felt that our students should better understand the relationships among people and organizations outside of our school, especially those who were so consistently supportive of the All Saints’ mission. We’re both so proud that the group still exists and remains committed to its original purpose."

Every spring, Carter invites the Young Ambassadors to spend a day meeting with him and touring the main FMU campus and its auxiliary programs, including the Performing Arts Center and the Carter Health Sciences Center.

Woody Swink is an All Saints' alum, parent, volunteer and the current chairman of the board. He and his wife, Brandis, have three children at All Saints’, in sixth, fifth and first grades. Woody’s mother, Nevitte, is a former teacher at All Saints'.